MURRAY – Many Americans have commented over the last few months how life has felt a bit like the 1993 Bill Murray comedy “Groundhog Day” – repeating the same day over and over – since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. That may be especially true for certified public accountants, who saw tax season extended by three months.
Because most states began a lockdown to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus about a month before taxes were due on April 15, the federal government extended the filing deadline to this Wednesday, July 15.
“This is the tax season that would not end,” said Mike Pierce, a CPA and certified financial planner with Pierce Keller & Associates, PLLC in Murray. “I’ve been doing this a long time, and this has never happened before.”
Pierce said he has stayed busy since the pandemic, but many of his clients who didn’t already have their tax information turned in before the pandemic began still chose to wait and meet with him in person.
“In having it extended to July 15, we haven’t been under so much pressure to get done on April 15 like we normally are, so the hours up to April 15 weren’t nearly as long as the prior years because of the simple fact that a lot of people waited so they could have a face-to-face meeting or even drop their stuff off,” Pierce said. “It’s been the same volume, but it’s just been spread out over three months.
“In a normal year, you get some new clients and some of them move away, but with face-to-face – and I think most CPAs would agree with me – you get a more thorough job, especially if there’s a lot to their taxes. I don’t know what the percentage was, but there was a very large number of people who waited until we would allow people to come back into the office. We are still distanced and still wearing masks and everything is sanitized and all that, but we had several (come later) and even this week.
“There will be some extensions filed like always, even at this point. There were lots of people who did not choose to drop (documents) off in our secure box out front. There was a large percentage of people that did want to wait, and my whole office has been seeing people for the last three weeks or so.”
Pierce complimented his employees for accommodating his customers who wanted to file during the long period of time when the office was closed. He said the front office staff members often walked out to customers’ vehicles wearing face masks to get them to sign documents and bring them back inside.
“To be honest, it went relatively smoothly, but it’s been a crazy time,” he said. “We got through it, and as a small business, we were probably more fortunate than most simply because if a restaurant is closed, that’s pretty much it. We were closed, but we got a lot of work done and came to work every day during the early lockdown. We would come in like always but didn’t have long hours because (of the filing deadline extension).”
Even though the tax load was somewhat lightened and spread out over time, Pierce said he and other CPAs around the country were also kept busy helping banks administer the federal Paycheck Protection Program. From an accounting perspective, most of the work involved getting clients’ tax information to local banks so the banks could submit documentation to the Small Business Administration to get businesses the help they needed in order to keep employees paid during the lockdown.
“The local banks here did an excellent job, and even some banks in some surrounding counties,” Pierce said. “That was the key. That PPP was a lifeline to so many businesses because of the simple fact that it kept payrolls going in many cases. It took a lot of time, and that’s why, when they extended the normal tax work to July 15, that was a Godsend for us because we had so much work to do on the PPP.”
According to the SBA, the PPP resumed accepting applications July 6 in response to President Donald Trump signing the program’s extension legislation. The new deadline to apply for a PPP loan is Aug 8.
