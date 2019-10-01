MURRAY — Heading into today’s unveiling of scores for Kentucky Department of Education accountability testing for the 2018-19 school year, the general feeling had been uncertainty.
That is because the KDE was going to a new “star system,” one it said provides added transparency and is easier to understand for the general public. With a five-star system, five being the highest, now in place, districts throughout the commonwealth wanted to see how many stars their respective campuses earned.
Locally, the results were pretty strong for the Murray Independent and Calloway County school districts. Murray had two of its three campuses emerge with five-star ratings, while Calloway watched three of its campuses emerge with solid four-star ratings. No campus had lower than three stars.
“As always, as you’re learning a new system and you figure out what particular areas they focus on, you’re always concerned with how it will portray your respective schools,” said Murray Independent Superintendent Coy Samons. “But we’ve done fairly well.”
Murray Independent just missed joining Anchorage in Jefferson County as a district with all of its campuses achieving five stars. Murray High and Murray Middle earned that distinction, while Murray Elementary, named a National Blue Ribbon School last week by the United States Department of Education, ended with four stars due to a gap with a minority group.
“I think you’ll see, though, that we have the highest achievement rating of any school in the state of Kentucky at the third-grade level,” Samons said. “We always know that if you take any of our campuses, there’s always going to be room for improvement and we’ll be working on that (gap area) here in this school year.”
Calloway County Middle School and North Calloway and Southwest Calloway Elementary Schools carried the Laker banner highest with four-star ratings. East Calloway Elementary and Calloway County High School both finished with three stars.
Calloway County Schools Superintendent Tres Settle said he believed his district’s result in the first year of the adjusted system was positive.
“We’re pleased again this year, as always, that the hard work put in by the students, teachers, and staff is evident on the state assessment results,” Settle said in a statement.
One of the changes made to the new five-star system is labels such as Distinguished, Proficient, Needs Improvement, Priority and Focus were eliminated. The stars are determined by many factors with new language now including Low, Medium, High and Very High in regard to a number of categories.
For instance, Calloway County High School, which received three stars, was given a Very High mark in the category of graduation rate. Calloway Middle’s strong showing in Specific Academic Indicators (science, social studies and writing) was a big reason for its four-star showing, while the High achievement designation in the area of Growth helped spur North Elementary to its four-star showing.
Murray Middle actually had two scores since its grades 6-8 students were measured separately from its grades 4-5 students. The five-star rating came from the Very High marks it earned for grades 6-8 in Proficiency and Separate Academic Indicator, while the grades 4-5 students also earned Very High marks in those areas and ended with a four-star rating.
Murray High had the additional Graduation Rate and Transition Readiness categories to face and was Very High in both of those in earning its five stars.
A total of 233 campuses earned four stars, with Calloway County Middle being one of 60 at that level to achieve that feat. Meanwhile Murray, North Calloway and Southwest Calloway were part of a group of 146 elementary campuses reaching that level.
The KDE said the star ratings are based on 2018-19 Kentucky Performance Rating for Educational Progress (or K-PREP) assessment data and other indicators released by the KDE. This new system comes after nearly four years of development, following passage of the federal Every Student Succeeds Act of December 2015.
These scores are based on:
• Reading and mathematics proficiency.
• Proficiency in social studies, science and writing.
• Students’ academic growth/progress over one academic year.
• Transition readiness (historically known as college and career readiness).
• Graduation rate.
“The release of accountability data through the Kentucky School Report Card is an opportunity for parents, educators and community leaders to engage in data-informed dialogue about schools’ and students’ strengths and areas for growth,” said Kentucky Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis in a KDE news release. “The system also is designed to shine a light on achievement gaps between various groups of students. As usual, there are Kentucky schools and districts that are improving. We should celebrate their success and learn from their transformational approaches to teaching and learning. But the data also show that as a whole, our system is not yet ensuring each and every student – regardless of socioeconomic level, disability or race – is empowered and equipped to pursue a successful future.”
Under the new accountability system, a 5- or 4- star school’s rating can be lowered by one star if it has one or more statistically significant achievement gaps between the performances of groups of students. A total of 81 schools’ overall ratings were impacted by their achievement gaps – 16 otherwise 5-star schools were lowered to four stars, and 65 otherwise 4-star schools were lowered to three stars.
