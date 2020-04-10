MURRAY — For several weeks, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has preached the idea of social distancing as being the main weapon in the fight against COVID-19.
On Saturday, though, he also began incorporating a new idea into his daily COVID-19 update from the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort. He produced a chart that showed how cases of influenza have made a sharp drop, particularly in the past few weeks.
“Flu spreads similarly and, in just the form that it would spread, social distancing would reduce the number of cases if you’re doing it, and it is,” Beshear said, as he showed the chart showing confirmed flu cases in Kentucky that were determined by laboratory tests. It showed that there about 2,000 total cases on March 7, which actually represented an uptick from Feb. 29, when about 1,500 cases had been confirmed. Since social distancing against COVID-19 began being strongly encouraged of Kentuckians (that is, staying at least 6 feet away from others and not gathering in large crowds) on about March 14, the flu cases drop sharply.
On March 14, cases were back at the 1,500 level. By March 21, they had dipped below 1,000. And in the latest figures, taken March 28, flu cases in Kentucky were below 500.
“That shows that we have taken aggressive action and that shows that we are making an impact,” Beshear said. “Now, while we don’t know the total number of (COVID-19) cases that will result, this shows that what we’re doing will absolutely reduce them.”
Dr. Bob Hughes, co-founder of Primary Care Medical Center in Murray, as well as the chief medical officer of Murray State University Student Health Services, said those numbers do show two things.
“First of all, the flu season is just about over and it does usually start falling off at about this time anyway,” Hughes said, then looking at another common illness — strep — which he said probably confirms Beshear’s idea that social distancing is paying dividends more than the flu statistics.
“Strep is something that never goes away but we have seen a drop in that. One of the biggest things to that also is the fact that schools are out right now, and that is where it really can spread.”
“All it takes is one kid having it at school on a Monday and you’ll have 30 with it by that Wednesday,” said Murray-Calloway County Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nick O’Dell. “I believe that social distancing has no doubt had an impact on that.
“With the flu, you do see some seasonal variation with it, and that can last into April, but we’re just not seeing as many of those cases now. So that shows you, right there, that this is preventable, and so too is the coronavirus.”
O’Dell said evidence that social distancing is working can be found in the upper respiratory clinic the hospital started in mid-March. He said cases of both flu and strep have dropped sharply.
However, while the drops in flu and strep cases seem to show how effective social distancing is, Hughes warns that COVID-19 is an altogether different opponent.
“Let me make this clear .. it is not the flu,” Hughes said. “This thing is 15 times more contagious. One person can infect as many as 56,000. Right now, absolutely the No. 1 weapon we have against this is social distancing. The second, of course, is testing.
