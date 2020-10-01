MURRAY — When best friends Travis Plunkett and Jordan Garner decided to start their own YouTube channel based on their outdoors travels, they included the usual activities.
There was fishing. There was hunting. There was kayaking.
Then, they added something new, magnet fishing.
“It’s a little different,” said Plunkett, a native of Livingston County, who now resides in Murray. Garner hails from Benton, and, together, they are known as Trav & J Outdoors and have been introducing their audience to the art of sending a large magnet into area lakes, creeks and streams and seeing what they might find.
“We just spend hours upon hours doing that and we pull up all kinds of stuff and we’ve found a lot of cool things. We actually came across some stuff on YouTube with people throwing these big magnets in the water and, one day, I thought, ‘Hey! That might be a pretty cool idea!’ So we ordered a bunch of these magnets.
“It’s one of those things where, when we’re out doing these things, something funny happens? This is kind of that same idea and we thought it would be really fun to have it on video and there have been a few times we’ve been kayaking on the lake and had Asian carp flying around or we’ll be fishing and he hooks me. If we’re fishing or something, we’ll also send in the magnets just to see what will happen.
“Our first video was actually done with our phones. So we both ordered a couple of Go-Pro cameras and started recording everything and that seemed to get everything up to date.”
Plunkett said this is not really a matter of seeking buried treasure. He said the biggest thing to the magnet fishing exploits of himself and Garner is helping keep these waters free of debris, while having fun doing it.
He said something they try to do on every venture is remove trash they see floating on the water during kayak excursions or as they are hiking rough terrain throughout the area. Avid disc golfers, they also do their part to maintain cleanliness of such facilities as the Murray-Calloway County Disc Golf Course inside Murray’s Central Park.
So far, they have removed discarded fishing tackle and various pieces of metal, even an old car door, during their magnet fishing expeditions. One venture a few days ago resulted in the discovery and removal of a road sign from the Clarks River.
“We had to throw both of our magnets in to pull it up. It was so heavy,” Plunkett said of how the pair stood along a bridge on Old Salem Road just outside of Murray. “I’m not sure about the weight, but it was a full-size sign. It easily goes 8 to 10 feet tall. We currently still have it and are going to take it to (the Calloway County) Road Department. We don’t know how something like that gets into a river. Maybe it was a bunch of kids that stole it and threw it in there or maybe a storm picked it up.
“Our overall goal, really, is to find a gun or something like that. Maybe it would be a murder gun that we could turn into the police in helping them with an unsolved crime or something.
“It’s one of those things that definitely can go in different directions, for sure.”
Plunkett said this activity consists of taking a large circular magnet, attaching it to a piece of rope, and then, literally, fishing the water until the magnet attracts something metallic. He said they also will use a large three-prong grappling hook should the situation call for it.
