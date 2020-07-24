MURRAY — A few weeks ago, Murray High School teacher Michael Robinson was at the Calloway County Public Library to conduct some business when he witnessed something that has since stuck with him.
He said he saw a customer be asked by library employees to use the facility’s book drop-off box outside the front entrance. The customer did not follow the order and was asked a second time to use the box to which the customer again refused, insisting to come inside the facility, which was closed to visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The customer than became irate, yelling at the workers, and Robinson said it was at that moment he believed something needed to be done to spread a message that this type of behavior is not how Murray and Calloway County is known.
“It would have been so simple to have just done what was asked,” Robinson remembered Thursday, which is when a plan he initiated with a Murray pastor began taking flight. Seven local pastors came to the television studio of Murray State University to each give short on-camera testimonies about the value of this community, to be kind and not seek confrontation on an issue.
Robinson’s idea has grown into the BETTER Together initiative and those tapings will start being aired on various social media outlets next week. Ministers include Jeff Rudy of Murray First United Methodist Church, Keith Inman of First Baptist Church of Murray, Jarrod Martin of Journey Church, Brian Clardy, who teachers religious studies at Murray State, Renee Meyer of First Presbyterian Church, John Dale, the former pulpit minister at Glendale Road Church of Christ and current Glendale Preaching Minister Steve Hunter.
It was Hunter who contacted Robinson on social media after Robinson made a post about the library incident.
“It’s more about overcoming our personal preferences, whatever those might be,” Hunter said, explaining that BETTER Together is about eliminating stigmas that have emerged during the pandemic, particularly when it comes to face masks, as well as following establishments’ own rules. He talked about his own situation he faced a few months ago.
“I actually told Michael about this one. My wife and I were shopping at Kroger and, at the time, they had a policy where only one person from each household could go in at a time,” Hunter recalled. “I wasn’t aware of this and an employee soon was telling me about their policy. Now, to be honest, there was a tinge in me that really wanted to go ‘aw, this is the dumbest thing!’ Then I said to myself, ‘Now wait a minute! This guy is just doing his job and following the policy they have right now, and it doesn’t do any good for me to lose my cool about it.’
“I turned around and went to my truck while my wife shopped. I’m sure other people had already been ugly to him. I thought to myself, ‘I don’t need to do that.’ The thing I can do is not contribute to someone’s bad day, or, I do not need to create someone’s bad day.”
Hunter acknowledged that some people will not care, especially when it comes to masks, a subject that has resulted in numerous reported incidents throughout the country with people not wearing them being shamed and vice versa. One of the biggest issues of these confrontations, Hunter said, is personal rights.
“I fully understand that argument because I love my civil liberties too,” he said. “But the thing is, I wear my seat belt when I’m driving, and if you use the same principle of liberty and masks, the seat belt is as applicable.”
Robinson said the community’s faith-based leaders are perfect messengers.
“We talked about how to bring that message across and make it stick,” he said of the first talks with Hunter after the library incident. “I think we look to our elders to set good examples for us right now because there is so much division, particularly in politics. What better examples in this community to deliver this message than our faith leaders!”
Robinson said the BETTER part of the name is being turned into an acronym with every letter representing an idea of kindness.
“For example, we talk about ‘B’ and that can be for Balance as being very important because you have two sides to an issue, and we want both sides to come together,” he said. “Then we talk about empathy and being thoughtful and having trust with one another and elevating that to do good things and help others because that is what we are here for. Then, finally, you have rejoice in being able to come together.”
This does not just apply to COVID-19 issues, Hunter and Robinson said. They also pointed to politics in general, as well as the national issue of police violence, and protests, as seen lately even in our community.
Rudy seemed to have a strong summation in the mask he wore Thursday. It included the image of Methodist founder John Wesley and his famed saying, “Do No Harm.”
“I appreciate Michael and Steven taking the initiative to broaden the conversation and promote the message of unity and honest and open conversation to destigmatize some of the things that are often being seen today as divisive,” Rudy said. “We want to promote the message to encourage one another and lift up one another’s spirits and remember that we are better together. We need to do what’s best for our neighbors by expressing kindness and understanding and being able to better listen to one another.
“It just feels like 2020 has been almost like a pressure cooker with the heat of all of the events that have been going on. It’s been a perfect storm and it does test and it does reveal what we are made of sometimes. It challenges us and we have to rise above ourselves to try and be better. Shaming others? That’s not progressing or bringing about positive conversation or a positive change.”
Rudy also remembered where he resides.
“Murray is supposed to be the friendliest small town in America right?” he said of an honor the city received in 2012 from both Rand McNally and USA Today. “Recent events are not what we are known for.”
