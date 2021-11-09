Local families give back to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

MURRAY – Chuckwagon racing is not the only spectacular event in Cherry Corner. The money that is raised for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is just as thrilling as the race.
The coordinator of the West Kentucky Chuckwagon Races, DeAnn McCuiston Anderson, said they raised $50,100 during their seventh annual WKCR in less than an hour and a half. That is $28,100 more than what they raised last year. The money was raised during a Saddle Up for St. Jude Auction where they sold a life-size horse that was sculpted out of sticks by Anderson, as well as a wooden cooler that was crafted by her brother, Rick McCuiston. There was also a wagon that was donated by Shane and Amy Lambert of Lambert’s Post Frame Building Sales, as well as giant paintings of horses and other handcrafted items.
Darren McCuiston, owner of WKCR, and his wife Debbie, mailed a check of the amount that was raised to the American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities, which is the fundraising organization for St. Jude.
Laura Geeding, a spokesperson for ALSAC, said in an email that she believes this is the most the families have donated. She also explained that with the money, they were able to supply 501 wagons for kids receiving treatment at St. Jude. The wagons are used to transport patients from one room to the next comfortably.
Anderson said that the McCuiston family began Saddle Up for St. Jude in 2010 in memory of their late father, Keys McCuiston.
“He was an avid horseman and loved children,” Anderson said. “So we thought raising money for sick babies while incorporating our love of horses was a perfect way to honor our dad. That first year we raised a little more than $7,000 with a trail ride and a silent auction at Wrangler’s Campground in LBL.”
Since the first event, the McCuiston and Anderson families have raised more than $140,000 for St. Jude.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.