MURRAY — With Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear issuing a directive Tuesday for all local government facilities to be closed to the public as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the City of Murray and Calloway County both responded that afternoon.
The city was first in announcing that, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, all facilities except for the headquarters of the Murray Police Department were being closed to the public in an attempt to prevent face-to-face meetings. This is being seen as a way to prevent the spread of the virus.
“We will continue to offer services by phone, on-line at www.murrayky.gov, and by utilizing our drive through,” the city said in a news release.
“The Murray Fire Department will be closed to members of the public and will be processing burn permits on-line only. Murray Water & Sewer and Murray Natural Gas facilities will also be closed to members of the public and will be conducting business by phone. The Murray Police Department will continue to respond to calls for service along with having the foyer open to members of the public. Visitors are asked to utilize the intercom system located in the foyer to communicate the type of service needed.”
City Hall will be staffed from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to process utility payments, tax payments, and utility transactions from the drive through that is accessible from our entrance off Fifth Street, the city said. Customers may also make non-cash payments by utilizing the night drop that is located in the east lane of the drive through, by paying on-line at www.murrayky.gov or by telephone payments.
City Sanitation services will continue to run as scheduled and the City of Murray Transfer Station will continue normal operations.
Anyone with questions is asked to call:
• 911 for police, fire, medical, and gas-related emergency calls.
• 270-753-1621 for non-emergency police-related calls.
• 270-762-0320 for non-emergency fire-related calls, such as burn permits or inspections.
• 270-762-0330 for utility billing questions or to schedule utility disconnects, transfers, or connects.
• 1-866-846-3594 for property tax telephone payments.
• 1-866-957-4195 for utility telephone payments.
• 270-762-0336 for utility inspection appointments and other utility related issues.
• 270-762-0380 for sanitation scheduling or questions.
For any other services, such as building permits or other general inquiries, phone 270-762-0330 between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or e-mail customerservice@murrayky.gov.
“We will continue to monitor updates from the agencies mentioned above to determine when it is appropriate to reopen the facilities to members of the public,” the release said.
Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes followed with an executive order later in the afternoon that said all county government buildings would close at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. This exempted the Miller Courthouse Annex, which is scheduled to host a meeting of the Calloway County Fiscal Court at 9 this morning.
However, that order then said the Miller Annex would be closed to the public immediately following that meeting.
Imes’ order went on to say, “all Calloway County Government Offices are required to cease providing in-person government services to the public with limited essential and emergency exceptions. All constitutionally-elected officials and all agency heads shall, to the best of their abilities, continue to provide county government services through mail, fax, email, videoconferencing, internet-based methods and telephone, or by appointment only under emergency circumstances.
“In the limited circumstances where government in-person services are still provided, all county government employees should engage in “social distancing’ as defined by the (Centers for Disease Control).
“BE IT HEREBY FURTHER ORDERED that, immediately following the adjournment of the meeting of the Calloway County Fiscal Court which is set to begin at 9:00am CST on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, the Miller Courthouse Annex building shall be closed to the public, though non-in-person government services as outlined above shall continue to be provided from the offices located therein.”
