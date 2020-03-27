Both the City of Murray and Calloway County governments declared a state of emergency locally Thursday due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
What this mainly does is put the community’s governments in a position to become eligible for financial assistance when such funds become available. This would be through the Calloway County Office of Emergency Management.
This does not include a curfew or any type of martial law being enforced at this time.
