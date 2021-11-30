MURRAY – Although no cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have yet been reported in the United States, local health officials are watching as the situation unfolds and it likely makes its eventual way to western Kentucky.
According to the Los Angeles Times, the World Health Organization on Friday declared the new strain of COVID-19 a “variant of concern.” This was two days after South Africa announced the detection of the Omicron variant.
“It will take approximately two more weeks to have more definitive information on the transmissibility, severity and other characteristics of the variant,” the White House said in a statement Sunday after President Biden met with his COVID-19 response team. The LA Times also reported that the statement said that Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden’s chief medical adviser for the pandemic, “continues to believe that existing vaccines are likely to provide a degree of protection against severe cases of COVID.” Fauci also stressed once again that booster shots for fully vaccinated individuals provide the strongest available protection from the virus.
The LA Times reported that not all variants of concern become as consequential as the Delta variant did over the summer, including Beta, first identified in South Africa, and Gamma, first identified in Brazil.
“At this point, there are no cases (in the U.S.),” said Murray-Calloway County Hospital CEO Jerry Penner on Monday. “There was one that was documented in Canada, and of course, the South African one is the one that’s getting the most attention right now. Like everything else, we’ll need to see how it plays out, because there are reports that it may or may not be impacted by the current vaccines. The manufacturers, Pfizer and Moderna, feel pretty confident they can retool and have a new vaccine out pretty quickly.
“I think the main thing people need to be wary of is to just be prepared. We didn’t know the Delta variant was going to be as virulent as it was, so we’ll just have to watch it. Only time will tell if it’s something we need to concern ourselves with.”
Jamie Hughes, public health director for the Calloway County Health Department, said that with the variant being so new, he is waiting for further information and guidance from the state.
“Right now, we do not have much information concerning the Omicron variant,” Jamie Hughes said in an email. “What we know is what has already been published.”
Dr. Bob Hughes, Village Medical’s national medical director for rural health and Murray State University’s chief medical officer, said he is also keeping a close eye on the situation as it develops.
“Any time a new variant comes up, it’s concerning because you don’t know, No. 1, how transmissible is it? Then the second thing is how toxic or lethal is it and how sick can it make people? Those are usually the two questions that come up, and the reason these variants keep coming up is that the large percentage of people who are unvaccinated allows this to fester in the world, and the longer it hangs around, the more it mutates.”
However, Hughes said that historically, viruses typically mutate toward being less lethal. He said this is because if a virus became more deadly, it would kill too many people before it had the chance to continue spreading. In other words, the best way for a virus to survive is to be contagious enough to spread from person to person while being mild enough to not kill its host.
“This is very preliminary, but from what I’ve read so far is that this is more contagious than Delta, but the symptoms and the lethality and seriousness of the illness appear to be much less,” Hughes said. “That’s very preliminary, but I suspect we’ll have a fifth wave. Hopefully, it will be a minor wave without a lot of hospitalizations and mortality, but at the same time (it’s very important) to get vaccinated. It looks like the vaccine is holding, but we won’t know for a few weeks.”
Despite his caution, Hughes said he is hopeful that the Omicron variant might not be such dire news after all. He cited an article from cityam.com that reported around 90% of all new infections in the Johannesburg region of South Africa are currently caused by the Omicron strain but that so far, the death rate and hospital admissions appear not to be increasing significantly. The website quoted virologist Marc van Ranst saying that “if the Omicron variant is less pathogenic but with greater infectivity, allowing Omicron to replace Delta, this would be very positive.”
On a note unrelated to the variant’s seriousness, the Associated Press reported that while the WHO had followed the Greek alphabet when labeling certain variants of the coronavirus since May, it skipped two letters – Nu and Xi – when naming the Omicron variant. Many on social media speculated that the decision might have been made specifically to avoid angering Chinese President Xi Jinping, but the WHO said in a public statement that it skipped the letters for clarity and to avoid causing offense generally.
“‘Nu’ is too easily confounded with ‘new,’ and ‘Xi’ was not used because it is a common last name,” the WHO said in the statement. The AP further reported that the WHO said the agency’s “best practices for naming disease suggest avoiding ‘causing offense to any cultural, social, national, regional, professional or ethnic groups.’”
