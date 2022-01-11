MURRAY - Soldiers of the 438th Military Police Company were bid farewell on Wednesday, Jan. 5, at The Barn at White Oaks by their family and friends.
The 438th, based out of Murray, will be heading to Kosovo for a year-long mission to provide Military Police Liaison Officer Support to Operation Joint Guardian.
The unit is comprised of soldiers trained in force protection, anti-terrorism, area security, and police intelligence operations.
“Every deployment, every mission we conduct is import,” said Brig. Gen. Brian Wertzler, deputy adjutant general for Kentucky. “The 438th MP Company will support NATO and provide military based combat support operations in support of the Kosovo Force Regional Command East. Their primary missions will include keeping law and order, provide security, conduct anti-terror operations and civil support operations. Their deployment size may be small, but their impact on the mission will be great.”
Wertzler went on to address the families of the soldier.
“As much as this departure ceremony is for the soldiers, it’s also for you. It’s a way for us to personally offer each of you our sincere appreciation for the hardships that you may endure while they’re gone. We recognize the challenges that come when we leave you behind to take care of children and maintain the household. We’re all sincerely grateful for the sometimes thankless long hours and dedicated hard work that you provided to your family and ultimately to the nation. Thus allowing them to perform their duty in a professional manner. Your sacrifices to their service is greatly appreciated by us all.”
Commander of the 198th Military Police Battalion was also on hand to see the 438th leave. It has been 15 years since this unit was called upon to leave the Commonwealth of Kentucky. But according to the 438th’s commander, his soldiers are more than ready to take on whatever they will face overseas.
“This profession is for the courageous, persistent and mentally tough,” said 1st Lt. Samuel Neim, commander of the 438th. “No better words describe the men and women who sit before us today. Soldiers of the 438th MP company, we are prepared, we’re ready and we will succeed whenever the opportunities are presented.”
The 438th will join with the 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry Regiment, and they will first be going to Fort Bliss, Texas, for a three month train-up prior to arriving in Kosovo.
