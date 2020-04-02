MURRAY — In a joint statement Wednesday, Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes and City of Murray Mayor Bob Rogers offered encouraging words for their citizens as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
“Our community has been very fortunate that at the end of March, we have very few positive cases of the coronavirus,” the statement started. “This can be attributed to some difficult decisions made by leaders at the state level and the health and education leaders in our community.
“But another huge factor has been the way our citizens have responded. You listened, you took the issue seriously and you did what the professionals recommended we do to keep the negative impact on our community as minimal as possible.”
However, with the pandemic increasing in the number of cases and deaths daily nationwide, as well as in Kentucky, Calloway County has had three cases so far and the leaders urged residents to continue their efforts.
“Now, we must not become complacent. We must continue to take these preventative measures,” the statement said. “Singapore, South Korea and Hong Kong began their strategy early to contain the outbreak by protecting themselves while protecting others and their results were far better than many other areas. Their strategy was the same as ours:
1. Identify those sick or contacts of those sick.
2. Isolate those people.
3. Practice social distancing (at least 6 feet apart physically).”
The statement also encouraged residents to continue calling, texting or using other means of communication to check on friends and relatives.
In a separate statement, the Calloway County Health Department strongly urged everyone to follow the social distancing guidance.
“It is extremely important that we practice social distancing in every circumstance,” the health department said. “Within the next few weeks, it is a critical time in the battle against the virus. Assume everyone that you meet has the virus. The health of our community is dependent upon compliance and cooperation from every person.”
Call the health department at 270-753-3381, go to kycovid19.gov or call the state COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725 for more information.
