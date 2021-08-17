MURRAY - On Sunday, Aug. 15, at approximately 10 p.m. Calloway County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a motorcycle on HYW 121 South for a traffic violation. During their contact with the driver, Robert “Shane” Scarborough, deputies located individual baggies of suspected methamphetamine, as well as a handgun. The handgun was determined to have been reported stolen in Calloway County earlier this year.
Robert “Shane” Scarborough, 34, of Murray, Kentucky, was arrested and charged with trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of a stolen firearm. He was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Indivudals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
