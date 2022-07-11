MURRAY – Calloway County has seen practically as many new cases of COVID-19 in the past four weeks (300 cases) as in the previous three months combined (324 cases), according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health. While new cases have been on the rise in recent weeks, hospitalizations have remained low. Officials at Murray-Calloway County Hospital confirmed having only five COVID patients admitted on Sunday.
“Most of the treatment now is being done outpatient unlike before when so many COVID patients ended up in the hospital,” MCCH Chief of Staff Dr. Nicholas O’Dell said. “We’re really seeing that, for the numbers of positives, you don’t see the hospitalizations tracking the way it did with the original COVID, Delta and even Omicron back in January of this year, which is good. It’s good for people to not end up in the hospital.”
The availability of the outpatient treatments, in particular, the oral medications, has made a big difference in the fight against COVID, according to O’Dell. “Before there wasn’t a lot you could do for folks, and now we actually have some options,” he said. “… We’ve not had anyone on a ventilator with COVID for several, several months, which has been a nice change from the previous two years where it seemed, at all times, we had somebody on a ventilator, oftentimes multiple people. We haven’t seen that.”
Dr. Alison Ford, a physician with Murray Medical Associates, said that she is definitely seeing an increase in cases; but why that has not translated into increased hospitalizations is likely a combination of things.
“We seem to be seeing that the majority of the patients testing positive now are vaccinated; whereas, a lot of them were unvaccinated in January and February, and that increased our hospitalizations,” Ford said. “Now, we have a vaccinated population, so they’re having milder illness and not ending up in the hospital. We also have home tests, so we can detect symptoms quicker; then they can either call us or come into the office, and we have treatments available for those people who are high-risk as well.”
“I think we have to attribute some of our current low COVID hospitalization numbers to the availability of those outpatient treatments,” O’Dell said. “Now, I think there’s probably a contribution from a large fraction of people that are immunized and (boosted) so that, when they catch it, they have a more mild course of illness, but I think the Paxlovid has been a big help, too. It’s hard to pin it all down on one single thing and say this one medication or this one treatment is what’s driving the numbers to stay low on the hospitalization side. I think the more weapons you can bring to the table to fight COVID, the better off society’s going to be as a whole.”
Paxlovid, a pill that combines two antiviral drugs, is the first-line treatment for Ford and her colleagues. Patients who qualify have tested positive for COVID, have mild to moderate symptoms that started within the last five days and a condition that increases their risk for complications.
“If they’re not fully vaccinated, they’re over the age of 50, they’re obese or have any chronic medical condition, basically, they will qualify for treatment,” Ford said and later added, “Any chronic medical condition, not just heart disease or lung disease, at this point, pretty much any chronic condition will make you high-risk.”
Patients must also be screened for potential drug interactions. “The big downside to the Paxlovid is that it does have a lot of drug-drug interactions,” Ford noted. “We have to make sure none of the medications that they’re on chronically are going to interact; and either we hold those medications, if possible, and use Paxlovid, or if they have major interactions, we’ll have to look at another treatment option for them.”
Patients respond quickly to the medication, Ford said, provided they do not have significant gastro-intestinal symptoms. “After a couple of doses, it’s obvious that the viral load has decreased and they start feeling better. We do have a handful of people who have pretty significant side effects and cannot tolerate (Paxlovid) in which case we usually just switch them over and bring them in for the monoclonal antibody infusion.”
Monoclonal antibodies (mAB) and remdesivir are second- and third-line treatments. “The IV (intravenous) remdesivir is the same thing that’s used in inpatient treatment. On the outpatient side, that can be used as an IV treatment once a day for three days. It’s not super convenient, so we often go to our second-line medication as the (mAB). We have a limited supply of those, but if a patient is high-risk and they do not qualify for Paxlovid, then we use those. Right now, we’re using bebtelovimab.”
While previously, providers could prophylactically prescribe mAB for somebody who was exposed, patients must test positive to receive bebtelovimab in addition to having mild to moderate symptoms, a high-risk condition and being ineligible for Paxlovid for whatever reason.
O’Dell advised bebtelovimab is also used in the emergency room for patients who meet criteria, “one of the big ones is not requiring supplemental oxygen.” In that case, the patient would most likely be admitted.
“The longer you’ve been sick, the less those antiviral medicines work,” O’Dell cautioned. “That’s when the medicines that are more anti-inflammatory are beneficial. So, for a patient that gets hospitalized today with COVID-19, the vast majority of them are going to receive a combination of remdesivir as an antiviral and dexamethasone, which is a steroid that has been shown to improve survival in patients with COVID. Those are the two mainstay treatments that we have for hospitalized COVID patients.
“There’s another class of medicines that are more strongly anti-inflammatory. One is (a pill) called Olumiant. … That’s reserved for people who are worsening on remdesivir and dexamethasone, their oxygen requirements are going up, they’re getting sicker and, at that point, they would receive Olumiant in addition to the other two. … We’ve not had to use that as much with the Omicron variant.”
O’Dell said that the majority of people he sees in the hospital with COVID often have a secondary problem. “They’re not in the hospital because their lungs are being affected so terribly by COVID. It’s usually there’s some other factor, such as somebody was at home, sick with COVID and they got dehydrated because they had GI symptoms or they got COVID and have some other underlying illness that then became exacerbated. Some of our older, frailer part of the population who, whether this was COVID or flu or any other viral pneumonia, end up in the hospital just needing a bit of extra support, maybe fluids or a little bit of extra oxygen for a few days. The prolonged hospitalizations that we saw before where people would end up in the hospital for weeks on high-flow oxygen and ventilators, we’re just not seeing any of that right now.”
Ford cautioned on a topic which has received recent media attention – Paxlovid rebound. “We have seen that in a couple of cases. The symptoms are very mild and last a couple of days. From my research, it looks like the rebound symptoms happen whether you take Paxlovid or not; that day eight to 10 can still trigger a little resurgence of the viral load and an increase in symptoms. It’s usually short lived. We don’t know for sure if the increased viral load makes them more infectious, but anytime anybody has symptoms, obviously, we recommend isolation so that they’re not spreading (COVID).”
