MURRAY - The Emerald Foundation, a nonprofit providing mental health services to rural families, will be the first recipient of funds from the Murray-Calloway County Community Foundation to provide relief to storm victims. According to MCCCF President Harold Hurt, “We are going to make a $10,000 gift to the Emerald Therapy Center because they are giving free counseling services to the victims of the (tornado).”
Earlier in December, MCCCF received a $50,000 endowment from the Weaver Family Trust to match funds from other donors to support tornado victims. Last week, the MCCCF board voted to match a $5,000 donation from Calloway County Circuit Court Clerk Linda Avery to provide mental health services.
“This is an exception to what we generally do – most of our nonprofits are local, like Need Line and Soup for the Soul – we are making this exception for the tornado victims because the $50,000 gift from the Weaver Trust and their instructions to us were to get match money to give to nonprofits that serve in the areas where the tornadoes hit,” said Hurt. “So, this will be the first $10,000 we give.”
Shelly Baer, LCSW, SAP, is the executive director of Emerald Therapy Center LLC. She said that the organization is eager to help children and their families deal with the trauma of surviving the recent catastrophic storms.
“We’re going to use the money (donated by Linda Avery and MCCCF) to provide as much counseling as we can to children, their families and any adults that need it. We’re going to work with their schools, with their primary care doctors. We’ll work as a whole team.”
Baer said that Emerald is ready to do “anything we can do to meet the mental health needs of people. … We are licensed therapists. We are credentialed. What we can give is to do a good job of meeting the mental health needs.”
While Emerald Therapy Center is a private organization, they are able to provide counseling services to children and families who lack the resources to receive counseling through the nonprofit Emerald Foundation.
“We believe that, through our foundation, we build healthy communities,” Baer said. “If you make a difference with one person, you’ve changed their family. Then you’ve changed your community… but it’s the one-on-one that really has to be done.”
According to Baer, the goal of counseling is “to get people back to how they were functioning before the trauma happened. Whatever trauma that is. Right now, it’s with the storms.”
Emerald has several offices in western Kentucky, including one in Mayfield. The Mayfield office was not damaged in the storm; however, with no water or power, they were not able to provide services. They also had several staff who were displaced following the storms. However, neither of those obstacles stopped the team from finding a way to provide support to storm victims and first responders.
“We have a donated trailer. It’s not fancy like some of them are,” Baer said. “It’s been at the fairgrounds. We have a sanctioned spot so that we can meet with people, give them information and provide the counseling they need.”
“In the future, we would like to be able to purchase a trailer or van to be able to respond to community crises,” Baer said. “That’s what we learned this time – had it not been for someone donating that trailer, we couldn’t get to where the people were.”
As of Wednesday, MCCCF had received close to $40,000 in donations to go to storm victims. “We think we are going to go well over $100,000,” Hurt advised.
In addition, MCCCF set up a GoFundMe to source donations (www.gofundme.com/f/matching-fund-for-westky-tornado-relief). “We just opened it last week and we’ve already received $10,000 from here, there and wherever.” According to Hurt, many of the GoFundMe donations have been under $100.
