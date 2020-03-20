MURRAY — A question that seems to have gained momentum in the past several days locally is “Does Calloway County have testing available for the 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19?”
The answer is yes. However, it is very limited.
“Local providers, such as (Murray-Calloway County Hospital), Primary Care Medical Center and I think we can now include the (Murray Medical Associates Upper Respiratory Clinic at MCCH), they can do testing through an outside lab, such as LabCorp. However, because there are such limited test kits available in Kentucky, they are using strict criteria before they test,” said Calloway County Health Department Director of Nursing Kim Paschall on Thursday. “So, basically, what I’m hearing is they are testing people for flu and strep and maybe doing a chest X-ray and, if they meet the criteria of having upper respiratory symptoms and they’ve been in contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive, they are definitely going to test that person.”
In a story in Thursday’s Ledger & Times, MCCH CEO Jerry Penner said he believes COVID-19 probably is in Calloway County, though no cases have been reported. Penner was interviewed for a story on why MCCH closed its facility to all visitors late Wednesday. In addition, the hospital ended all elective surgery procedures at the close of business Wednesday for a 30-day period that will be re-evaluated later.
Paschall acknowledged hearing reports locally that patients have been testing negative for flu and strep and have emerged without a definitive diagnosis. COVID-19 tests were not administered because not all of the criteria for those patients was met.
“I’m thinking that it is because Kentucky is still low in cases (47 as of Thursday afternoon) compared to other states that they’re not giving us as many kits as other states with more cases right now. I think that is still out of our control. I’m not sure what the magic number is when we will be considered for needing more testing, so I really don’t have an answer to that at this point,” she said, adding that she, Calloway County Public Health Director Amy Ferguson and others are in constant contact with state officials about this subject every day.
Paschall also noted that obtaining a correct diagnosis is further complicated by the fact that spring seasonal allergies are causing problems for patients too, making the picture even more cloudy.
“You are going to have those people test negative for flu and strep and we’re going to remain unsure of exactly what that illness is,” she said, adding that while allergies do muddy things, there is one symptom that it does not include. “It’s important to stress to people that, if they’re running a fever, that’s definitely not going to be a symptom of seasonal allergies. If they’re running a fever, that’s something else, and they need to get that checked out.
“Call your provider and get guidance from a local doctor and they’ll tell them exactly what they need to do. They’ll discuss their symptoms, and if they want them to come in and get tested, or they can figure out what treatment options they have. We hate to see everybody just rush into our local health care providers because it may be that they can take care of things over the phone.”
Paschall added that information is showing that a common over-the-counter medication is having positive results for COVID-19 patients.
“I’d recommend anybody with fever and body aches right now to use Tylenol (acetaminophen),” she said. “Now, from literature I’m reading, they’re saying that ibuprofen is not as great to use for COVID-19, but I don’t know the validity of that. However, I would definitely use Tylenol.”
Ferguson said Thursday that preparation in Calloway has not really increased or taken on a more urgent tone since Tuesday. That was when Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced that a COVID-19 case was confirmed in nearby Lyon County. She said that since even before COVID-19 arrived in the United States in January in Washington state, preparations had been underway.
However, she admitted that not much has changed, because the virus is so unfamiliar. There is no history to follow and that makes determining what actions to take and how to plan difficult.
“There’s still a lot to learn about this COVID-19. We don’t really know for sure how many ways it can be transmitted and whether or not it can mutate or how severe this actually can get. There are a lot of unknowns at this point,” Ferguson said, advising everyone to look at this as a battle that will take some time to win. “I think one thing we can see on the record so far is that it’s going to be a marathon, not a sprint. I think we’re safe to say that at this point and we need everybody to understand that.”
The good news so far, Paschall said, is that recovery rates are high.
“They are telling us from the state that 80% of the ones getting this are coming out of this with little to no symptoms,” she said, adding that while this brings comfort, especially for something with no cure yet, it is a disease that must be taken seriously as infection to certain populations can mean trouble. “Anybody with underlying conditions, such as heart disease, kidney disease, lung disease, others, they are really at risk.”
