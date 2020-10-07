MURRAY — A wedding in Maine attended by 65 people results in more than 170 COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, all to people who had not attended the event, but were exposed by people who did.
The Tennessee Titans, after a 3-0 start, have their NFL season interrupted when about 20 team members tested positive, postponing a showdown this past Sunday with undefeated Pittsburgh in Nashville.
President Donald Trump is flown to a hospital where he stays for a few days after testing positive for the coronavirus, as did his wife and at least 10 others who attended a White House gathering about a week earlier.
At a time where Calloway County has been experiencing a strong surge in cases, along with Kentucky in general, health officials in Murray and Calloway County are saying residents need to take these more high-profile incidents to heart and use them to understand one thing, the virus does not care who it infects. It also will take advantage of an easy opportunity.
“When you put people together, they’re going to pass the virus. Now, most people who get it, they’re going to be fine but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be careful,” said Murray-Calloway County Hospital CEO Jerry Penner. “We had our 10th death here last week and that tells you that if this goes to the wrong person, they’re not going to do well.
“We saw that from this wedding in Maine. One of those people who contracted it went to a nursing facility and three people died there. You have to be careful and, yes, the virus is still around. It hasn’t gone anywhere.”
But there is evidence that some people are not being careful. Penner talked about witnessing such behavior at an event in another community this past weekend.
“Let’s just say that (wife) Jamie and I were one of a very small number of people wearing masks,” he said. “Now, this could’ve been any event and I think a couple of things are happening. First, people are tired of being pent up. Plus, they’re bored out of their gourd.”
In other words, people are tired of hearing about COVID-19 and having to take precautions, like wearing face masks and staying at least 6 feet apart from one another, long preached by national and world health officials as the main weapons of protection against the virus, which still has no documented cure or vaccine. However, the numbers keep rising, especially in Calloway County and the rest of the commonwealth.
Last week, the county reported 67 cases, which is more on line with what was happening in August when the Calloway County Health Department was reporting daily cases in the teens, after it seemed things were under control at the end of May. At that point, the county had not hit 50. Tuesday’s report of eight new confirmed cases took the county to 676 for the pandemic.
Meanwhile, Kentucky continues to suffer. It appears headed toward breaking its weekly record number of cases for the third straight week as Gov. Andy Beshear issued new mask mandates on Monday that all Kentuckians wear face coverings for the next 30 days. As of Tuesday afternoon, the commonwealth had 74,194 total cases and, with four new deaths reported Tuesday, Kentucky has now had 1,218 of its residents die from the virus.
Beshear said 1.054 new cases were reported Tuesday. Last week, the commonwealth reported 6,126 positive cases.
Dr. Bob Hughes, co-founder of Primary Care Medical Center in Murray, is also a member of a state telehealth committee and is in constant contact with state officials. He said that, as a medical official, he takes what is happening both locally and statewide personally.
“It hurts,” he said, expanding his feelings to include the nation in general. “We’re the worst performing nation in the world (No. 1 for both cases and deaths). We are supposed to have the greatest health care in the world and look at how bad we’re doing and the problem is, so much of it is preventable.
“Hospitals have been decimated. Home care medical has been decimated. This pandemic has hurt everybody. A lot of people are not tending to their health care due to financial reasons and more people are going to die that didn’t have to.
“The bottom line is you need to be doing everything you can to be as safe as you can and everybody, in their heart of hearts, knows what they need to do. Early on in the pandemic, you had things happening and you might have had somebody pass it inadvertently, and that can happen. Maybe they didn’t know what they were doing could cause a spread. Now they do and my hope is what happened in Washington (with the White House) may serve as a teaching moment.”
Something Hughes wished to express is that people who have not seen family in a long time probably need to be tested before making a visit.
“If you have not been around family for, say, six months, you’re not the same as you were before that last time you saw them,” he said. “You can carry it to somebody you know just as easily as you can carry it to someone you don’t know.”
There is one positive about the current surge in Calloway County. Penner said, as of Tuesday, MCCH is not being overrun.
“We’re doing OK right now,” he said, as he knocked on a desk made of wood in his office, an act universally seen as bringing good luck. “Not all of the cases are ending up in the hospital and that’s what we’re going to see with this. Again, not everyone who gets this is going to get real sick, but we do want to avoid situations where we’re having eight or nine patients at a time (which will challenge the hospital’s ICU capacity).”
Penner also urged anyone feeling a test is necessary to be selective.
“People are getting rapid tests in many cases right now, but what we’re seeing is that it’s not as reliable as the nasal PCR test,” he said of how he has heard that rapid tests are carrying as much as a 20% error rate. “So you have people thinking, ‘Hey! I’m OK,’ and then they get a nasal test and come up positive.
“You look at the (NFL’s Minnesota Vikings). They had a rapid test before they played the other day. The difference is they get tested every day. That’s going to be more reliable. Most people aren’t going to be tested every day like that and just one single test isn’t going to be as reliable.”
