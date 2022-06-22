MURRAY – Many parents of children under five are finally breathing a sigh of relief. Following last week’s approval of both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for children age six months to five and six years, respectively, by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and their subsequent authorization by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday, COVID-19 vaccines are officially available to everyone six months and older.
“I will be so relieved to have vaccines for everyone in my household,” said Jenni Hitt, a local mother of two. “We stopped wearing masks a while ago, but as I have a three-year-old in the house, the possibility of bringing COVID home is always a concern. Even after telling my kindergartener that she could stop wearing her mask at school, she refused because she wanted to protect her baby brother. I look forward to seeing her excitement when she finds out that he can also get the vaccine.”
Dr. Heath Cates, a pediatrician at Murray Pediatrics, is not just relieved for his patients, but also his own children who are both under the age of five. “I’m just happy to finally have the chance to get the youngest and most vulnerable portion of my patient population protected. They’ve had nothing. I’ve got kids this age. My youngest is not old enough yet because she’s three months old, but my other child is four; so, this is something we think about every day”
Although the vaccines have been authorized, the interim guidance for healthcare facilities was not released until Tuesday. The Clinician Outreach and Communication Activity (COCA) call where the CDC will educate medical providers about the details of both vaccines and take their questions is scheduled for today. Both are very important to the successful roll out of any vaccine campaign, but neither of those could occur until after the vaccines were authorized.
“I’ve just seen some preliminary information – I haven’t done a deep dive in the data yet,” Cates said. “Both vaccines produce a robust immune response, antibody response, just like we’ve seen in the older pediatric population. We anticipate it will work really well. … There is some data that shows (the Pfizer) series – now, it is really early data, so all of this can change over time – some evidence that provides a slightly higher degree of protection against symptomatic infection.
“… I have seen that (Moderna is) studying a potential booster dose that is a slightly different vaccine type, so their two-dose series could then potentially be augmented with a ‘third dose,’ but with what’s called a bivalent vaccine. Single valent would mean that it covers the one strain; bivalent is two. They’re trying – and, again, this is all early, early stuff – they are working on that bivalent vaccine that will potentially offer a higher degree of protection, potentially, for the Omicron variant as well as other emerging variants.”
Cates said Monday he had already been asked by one mother if she should get her child the Moderna vaccine in hopes of the bivalent booster becoming available in the fall. While that may become a factor in the future, as of right now, he said, there is no way to speak to that because it is simply not known yet.
Last year, guidance changed for adults and older children that allowed people to get a booster from either Pfizer or Moderna, regardless of which was administered for the primary series. “I anticipate we will see a similar type structure with this,” Cates said. “What I fear, and it’s been this way the whole time, people that are trying to wait for more data… we have a ton of data. That’s what has taken so long.
“I appreciate that sense of wanting to make sure this is good data and that we have enough data because this is a population that is at risk, and we just want to make the right decision for the most vulnerable in our population. I think we’ve done that. The studies, from what I’ve seen so far, the information looks really good; I’m comfortable with what they have done.”
Cates acknowledged feeling an extra sense of urgency given the rise of the BA.4 and BA.5 variants in the United States. “There is absolutely the potential of another surge, another wave that is on the horizon. If parents can talk to their care provider and come to a comfortable decision about it, I think that is great; but waiting just to wait and see, I feel like, is probably the wrong option at this point. We’ve lost community members who have fallen into that. I know people personally that had every intention of getting themselves vaccinated and they were just waiting and seeing. Unfortunately, those people are not around to make that decision at this point.”
Hospital officials confirmed on Tuesday that both vaccines have been ordered for Murray Pediatrics, although when they will arrive was not known by press time. It is anticipated that they will arrive either by the end of this week or the beginning of next. Since both vaccines will be available locally, parents will likely be able to choose which vaccine their child receives. If a parent has concerns about which one to choose, Cates advises parents to talk to their child’s medical provider.
“I’m going to have to sit down with my wife and come to our best decision, too, for our child,” he said. “Both provide robust immune responses. I think there are probably people who will see the two-dose series that is available for Moderna – dose No. 1 then, I believe, dose No. 2 is a month after – two weeks after the second dose, your child is considered fully immunized. So, that means early- or mid-August, you could have a child in that age group that’s considered fully protected and I think that will mean something to some families. Other families may see the data that shows a potential – again, early data – increase in the reduction of symptomatic infection that Pfizer conveys, and they’re okay with having their child partially protected by the time school rolls around for the fall, waiting on that third dose. That is something for each family to decide. I’m going to have to figure that out myself.”
“I wish that I had a date. I want it more than probably just about anyone else. I anticipate that it will be soon. Of course, we will be sharing that information on social media. … The more patients that we can get protected from this disease that carries with it a great degree of risk of harm, I think that’s important.”
