MURRAY - The families of St. Leo Catholic Church in Murray have new resources available to them thanks to the technologically savvy new priest of the parish. Father Josh McCarty has incorporated his 12 years of experience with the clergy and his “God-given engineer’s brain” to develop software to help streamline liturgical duties for himself and other church leaders.
“Since I was a child, I’ve thought about solving problems. I literally can’t stop doing it,” McCarty said. “My brain is quite active … and I think of things on multiple levels. When I look at a situation where there’s an issue, then my brain just starts filling in and trying to see what we could do to make this better.”
From the beginning, his approach to his priestly duties has been no exception. “I was assigned to places with a lot of complexity that I was unaccustomed to having to deal with and then – to up the ante – some of those pieces are really important.
“For example, at one juncture in my fourth assignment as a priest, I had almost 20 couples that I was helping prepare for marriage,” he explained. “There are requirements in different areas for somebody to be married in the Catholic church – some of those come from Rome and some are local.
“To give you a picture of the gravity and necessity of checking off some of these boxes … A few of them are such that if you don’t do them and then you go ahead with the wedding, you have to go back and say, ‘I hate to break it to you guys, but we didn’t go through all of the requirements, so you’re actually not married.’
“I dread having painful conversations with people. I want people to have a good experience of the church and the faith.”
McCarty believes that one way to make sure that people do not have a poor experience is to not let them fall through the cracks. He said his goal “is to take care of people and give them a clear path forward so they know what tasks they have and everybody can be on the same page – the staff at the parish, the couple in this case getting married, the priest – (because) weddings are stressful kinds of things. There are a lot of pieces coming together, and I wanted to help people be confident from the church’s side and the recipients’ side that things are done and ready.”
It was evident to McCarty that the scale of his workload with couples preparing for marriage alone was beyond the capacity of his current organizational system. “The best system we had – the system I was using – was manilla file folders.”
The self-proclaimed “nerd” went looking for a solution, but soon found that the kind of tool he needed to help him organize his responsibilities did not exist. “(I) talked to and have been in parishes where the most sophisticated (tool used was a) white board or a spreadsheet on the computer,” McCarty said.
“The reality is that some of the priests and other leaders in the church are really smart and they can fill up their brains with all of this information,” he said. “As I reflected on it, ‘Banks have smart people, and they don’t try to keep track of all their transactions in their brains’. It’s just common sense to use a good system.”
McCarty went to work, spending two to three hours a day to build the Pastoral Parish software in an attempt to organize and automate the process of providing pastoral care to parishioners. Now, five years later, the program is being used by 25 parishes throughout the United States.
“I really wanted to create something that would be helpful to the church, to help brother priests and other church leaders to really be good at the core parts of faith and Catholicism which largely revolves around celebrating the sacraments,” he said. “Sometimes, unfortunately, we don’t do it well and sometimes it’s because we don’t have a great system. So, I am really grateful to God to have been given the gifts to share something useful with people to help them make their work better and to better care for people.”
Long gone are the days of paper checklists and file folders when McCarty works with engaged couples. “The typical way a marriage preparation goes for me now is that I meet with the couple, get some basic information and then I send a link though Pastoral Parish. Then they log in and they see what they have left,” he said.
According to McCarty, St. Leo’s is mainly using the program for tracking marriages, funerals and home visits, but it can be used to track sacraments such as first communion, as well as prayer requests from parishioners. “It’s been pretty well received here in the parish. Some of the staff who have been working with me here at St. Leo’s love it,” he said.
McCarty gave an example of how beneficial Pastoral Parish has been to him. A few months ago, he was traveling home from a trip, expecting to pull into Murray around 11 a.m., in plenty of time to prepare for a funeral scheduled for 1 p.m. However, he came upon a major accident once he got to Nashville, Tennessee.
“A semi-truck had turned over and blocked off the interstate. … I was pretty sure that I was going to be late,” he said.
McCarty called the office and walked his assistant through the preparations using the Pastoral Parrish program.
“’Pick this reading, pick that reading, put this piece of information in and then click print’.” McCarty said. “She was able to print off all of the readings and all of the essential parts of the funeral for me. We were ready to go in spite of things. … In just a few simple clicks, we were ready.”
McCarty said that he still spends a few hours every day working on the program, but his role with Pastoral Parish is limited. “There’s a team of people throughout the country for whom this is their full-time work. My job is just to be the main user and to try to build things. … (They) are working together with me to build the organization, to market it, do sales and all of the other intricacies of business. That’s not my thing,” he said. “My main job is being a pastor here in Murray, so I’m relying on them and grateful to them for the operational elements.
“Pastoral Parish) is not a magic bullet, but it’s a great basket, a great organizational system to have the information at hand, to know that people are cared for and to rest at the end of the day knowing things are handled,” McCarty said. “That’s really the outcome that I’ve been hoping for.”
