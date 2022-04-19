MURRAY– Lou Ann Philpot, a local artisan quilter, used her talent of making intricate quilts to keep herself occupied by making 14 quilts over the pandemic months of 2020 and 2021.
“I gave away 12 quilts at Christmas that I made through the pandemic. That was my prozac,” Philpot said. “I gave all my nieces, nephews, grandchildren, brothers, and daughters-in-law a quilt for Christmas.”
Philpot began the Quilt Lovers of Murray, and the meeting on April 21 will be the second meeting they’ve had since the COVID mandate to not gather in large groups.
Philpot collects antique quilts that are more than 100 years old for inspiration.
“It’s therapy. More than anything, I just need something to do.” Philpot said.
She brought out a quilt with red, green, purple and black checkerboard quilted on the border. “This was going to be last year’s piece at an exhibit in Benton before the tornado blew down the building. I love the fabric because it has all kinds of historical stories like Amelia Earhart- all kinds of little tidbits of information. Birds are sitting on the wires and life goes on. We get the news and life goes on.”
Her work in photography has influenced her quilting work. Through the lens of a camera she can visualize and build a color scheme for her pieces.
Fortunately, the quarantine didn’t stop her when it came to her favorite therapy of sewing. Philpot only had to open her closet doors to begin making her quilts.
She incorporates Greek, French and Polish designs while creating her pieces.
“I would probably be in an institution if I didn’t quilt,” she laughed.
Philpot explained that the quilts also brought back memories of what she was doing that year or what was happening in her life while she was making her quilts. The most cherished quilts of hers are the quilts she made during the more somber moments in her life, like losing loved ones. One that especially stood out was a quilt she made to remember her son - a lovely quilt with a white background with simple black bridges. Each quilt she laid out brought back a time in her life - a time that was thankfully accompanied with the soft whirring of a sewing machine. Many of her quilts are sentimental to her so they are only borrowed by close family members.
Philpot’s expertise and craftsmanship is seen in every detail. She sews lines and double stacked borders. She incorporates animals into the patterns, like tropical birds, gold finches, roosters, bees, and snails. Her love of the holidays is evident through her large collection of Christmas themed quilts that exhibited Santas with trailing robes and lanterns, plaid reindeer, and snowmen.
She loves to share her art by making the quilt squares with the other members of the quilting club. She said it was a place for people to get together and enjoy each other’s company. It’s a club for any person to learn about the pleasures of creating, and it opens a space to share their passions with others.
