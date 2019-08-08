MURRAY — A Murray State University student accused of raping a fellow student in September will have his case heard by a mediator.
In Calloway Circuit Court Tuesday, Judge James T. Jameson set a status hearing for Sept. 5 in the case of Reyon Nathan Parvanta-Williams, 27, dependent on the result of the mediation. That mediation session is expected to transpire sometime before the Sept. 5 date.
Mediation is a process in which a law official – usually a former judge – presides over the case with all parties, including the victim, involved. This is designed to conclude the case before it goes to trial.
Parvanta-Williams is facing charges of rape in the first degree, as well as unlawful imprisonment in the second degree. This stems from an alleged incident that occurred on Sept. 15.
The complaint warrant in the case shows that MSU Police Officer Barry Rice said the alleged incident happened at about 2 a.m. Sept. 15. In that warrant, Rice testifies that the victim, a female whose name is being withheld, told him that she and Williams had gone to several establishments throughout Murray to consume alcoholic beverages, then had returned to Williams’ unit inside Murray State’s College Courts complex so the female could retrieve her belongings.
At that point, Rice states that the female told him she “advised Mr. Williams that she was not interested in having sex with him.” Rice said the female told him that when she and Parvanta-Williams arrived, she attempted to take her items and leave, but “Mr. Williams pulled her to the bedroom and pushed her onto the bed.”
Rice stated that the female then reiterated that she was not interested in having sex with Williams, but he then removed her clothes and proceeded to have sex with her. He goes on to add that evidence indicates the encounter was recorded on video.
A Calloway County grand jury indicted Parvanta-Williams in November. He has been out of jail on a $10,000 bond that was amended from an original amount of $100,000.
Parvanta-Williams’ trial is set for Jan. 15-17, 2020, in Calloway Circuit Court. The final pre-trial is scheduled for Jan. 7. These dates are now subject to change, pending the outcome of mediation.
•••
As of now, it appears the case of a Tennessee woman who authorities in two states had sought will stay in the Kentucky circuit court system instead of going to the federal level.
On Tuesday, Lacey Day, 21, of Buchanan, Tennessee, made her first appearance in Calloway Circuit Court, entering a not guilty plea on a wide range of charges, including trafficking in methamphetamine and fleeing/evading police. She is next due in court Oct. 17 for a pre-trial conference.
In early July, Day allegedly led Calloway Sheriff Sam Steger and his deputies on a few high-speed pursuits, each ending with the pursuers having to terminate the chases because they had become too dangerous. All of that ended when Calloway Chief Deputy Sheriff Nicky Knight was able to capture her after encountering her at the Cypress Springs Resort near the Tennessee line on July 3.
A key to that arrest, said Calloway Sheriff Sam Steger, was timing it so that Day was away from her car. Day is also wanted on charges in at least three other Kentucky counties, as well as Henry County, Tennessee, and it was the fact that two states are involved that made Steger think this case would eventually go to the federal level.
Calloway Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Foust, though, said that might not be the case this time.
“They could; the federal system is going to take whatever cases they want, but it’s not looking like it this time,” Foust said on Wednesday. “At least, they’re not giving us any indications of that so it looks like we’ll be keeping this case.”
Day is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (greater than 2 grams of methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense (heroin), fleeing/evading police in the first degree (motor vehicle) and possessing no operator’s/moped license.
•••
Three defendants in a burglary ring that multiple agencies disassembled last year entered guilty pleas in their cases Tuesday.
Evan Hopkins, Zachary Lewis and Stephen Clement all pleaded to diversion deals that will keep them out of jail, provided they all stay out of legal trouble for the next five years. Clement pleaded to a diversion deal that would bring a five-year prison term if he does not complete the five years successfully.
Lewis’ diversion will be for seven years over a five-year period and Hopkins’ diversion will be for 10 years over a five-year period.
Hopkins, 20, Clement, 25, and Lewis, 19, all of Murray, were among five people arrested as part of a ring that allegedly burglarized several establishments throughout Calloway County, most of which were churches. CCSO and the Murray Police Department both were involved in ending the spree.
Foust said that while the sentence does not include immediate jail time, the three defendants have been contained the past six months in a corrections-based substance abuse program.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
