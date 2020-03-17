MURRAY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Sunday that he was directing all bars and restaurants in the state to suspend in-person business starting at 5 p.m. Monday.
“We are to the point now where this is a step we have to take. I want to thank everyone that stepped up and did this voluntarily,” Beshear said in a press release. “We are asking so many people to make sacrifices. It is not lost on me that most of these are small businesses. We are going to do everything we can to be there for you. We realize the impact this will have and we will be there for you.”
In the wake of more confirmed cases in the state, 22 at the time of this writing, the state also saw its first COVID-19-related fatality in the form of a Bourbon County man who died Sunday. Nationally, President Donald Trump encouraged residents across the country to refrain from gatherings of 10 or more people, and asked Americans to avoid eating or gathering in bars and restaurants during a press conference Monday.
The news has left many restaurants across the state and in Calloway County scrambling to shift services, with some businesses facing more challenges than others to keep money flowing.
“What the governor has said is that we are going to close our dinning room as of 5 p.m. today,” said Culver’s co-owner Jim Foster Monday afternoon. “So after 5 p.m. we will continue to be open on our drive-thru with the full menu; and people can also walk in and order their food and take it with them.
“We expect to be a little less busy, but we also know that our drive-thru will probably be even busier. So at this point, this is not impacting any of our employees. We are trying to keep everybody working as much as they were last week, this week. We will see how this week goes, but if all goes according to my plan, we see very little impact on our employees.”
Other restaurants without a drive-thru service will be looking at other ways to provide services to customers. Sirloin Stockade, which features a buffet and is a largely dine-in service, will be rolling out a new online ordering option while it closes its dining area, according to its Facebook page.
“As directed by the Governor, we will close at 5 p.m. today,” the post read. “Starting (today), we will have pickup and delivery options only. These options will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Also (today), we will roll out an online ordering system. Please check our Facebook page Tuesday morning for the website link, as well as information about all ordering and pickup/delivery options.”
The Big Apple Bar & Grill in Murray is also shifting to curbside pickup, and will be looking to start delivery services as soon as possible. Managers Aaron Carpenter and Christina Crumble talked about how the directive from the governor would impact the business and workers.
“We legally have to be closed by 5 p.m.; have everybody out by 5 p.m.,” Crumble said. “From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Monday night) we will be doing curbside takeout orders only. So we will have someone up front working, taking orders and delivering out to people’s cars in gloves and a mask and all of that.”
Crumble said that for the rest of the week, the restaurant would be moving to curbside delivery only from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and said that they were working on delivery options as well.
“We are really just taking it day by day to see if they are going to completely shut restaurants down,” Crumble said. “If not, then we are going to try to get insurance to deliver ourselves, so we can employ our servers as deliverers. If we can’t do that, then we will look into someone local that already does delivery, but we are going to try and employ our servers and bartenders first.
“The people in our kitchen will still be able to come work, people we have up front like Aaron and I will still be able to come into work; but our servers and bartenders will be the most impacted. So if they can deliver, they can get tips that way hopefully.”
Crumble also said servers are having to apply for unemployment, and that the system is currently tied up with an influx of calls.
“I told them to apply for unemployment, and they have to do it individually,” she said. “The website and the phone number is completely down right now because it is so busy. That is something they have to do individually, because we can’t assist them with unemployment.”
Carpenter said the closure would also impact others who work in the Big Apple, such as musicians or those who run things like open mic or trivia nights.
“Obviously all of our night events like karaoke, trivia and live music are all canceled,” Carpenter said. “So the people who ran that type of stuff are out of money too.”
