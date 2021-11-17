MURRAY — Murray Independent and Calloway County school districts had a chance to shine a spotlight on student achievement Tuesday at the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Salute Our Schools” breakfast.
The event is part of the chamber’s monthly Business@Breakfast series. The school districts let students do the majority of the speaking, with even the usual sponsor presentation being handed over to children of The Murray Bank employees – Southwest Elementary fifth-grader Emma Lanier and Calloway County Middle School sixth grader Jadyn Stark. After North Calloway Elementary kindergartner Kallen Hendricks delivered the invocation, four students were tasked with giving short presentations on how school is preparing them for adulthood titled “Because I am a (Tiger or Laker) my future will look like…” Those students included Calloway County High School junior Sydney Naber, Murray Middle School eighth-grader Selvam Antony, CCHS junior Daniel Puckett and Murray High School senior Caroline Koenig.
Naber said she is ready for college because of her time as a Laker from elementary school through today. She said she wants to become a radiologist, and an advanced placement honors chemistry is one of many classes that has helped her with that aspiration. Antony said that being a Tiger has helped him be a moral and disciplined individual.
Puckett said being a Laker had given him many options for his future, including computer animated design (CAD) and graphic design. He said he had also become certified in different Microsoft Office programs, which had helped make him a confident public speaker. Koenig said she used to hate public speaking, but thanks to her time as a Tiger, she now thrives in situations like speaking at a chamber breakfast. She said her teachers and counselors have given her confidence and great advice and will also continue to support her after she graduates if she needs their help.
Chamber President/CEO Michelle Bundren talked about the first year of the chamber’s LIFT (Leadership Initiative for Teachers) program, which recently graduated its inaugural class. The first graduates include MISD teachers Amanda Tipton, Hannah Stark, Lauren Hines, Mechelle Morgan and Shelley Stubblefield, and CCSD teachers Ashley Fritsche, Erica Gray, Kaysin Higgins, Rhonda Wicker and Robyn Darnell.
“Today we’re excited to celebrate their completion of this program,” Bundren said. “The LIFT program is designed to bridge the gap between education and workforce through experiential learning. Educators are exposed to the true needs of our community’s industry and business partners in relation to career pathways. LIFT establishes relationships between educators and industry professionals and aids in creating a resource base for educators to implement innovative teaching strategies into the classroom.”
Bundren said the “comprehensive series” of educational sessions included the topics business and industry, education, local government, health and human services, law and justice, agriculture, arts and tourism and community organizations. Fritsche, a business teacher, and Gray, a chemistry teacher, spoke about their experiences.
“I’m not sure any of us knew exactly what to expect whenever we applied,” Fritsche said. “One of the big questions we have been asked is, ‘How are you going to take the information you learned and take it back to your classroom and help your students?’ I can honestly say that every day after a LIFT day has led to some really great conversations in my class, and it has helped me prepare my students and open their eyes to possibilities that they have in Murray and Calloway County.”
“As a Murray native, it’s been incredibly eye-opening to see how much our community has to offer,” Gray said. “As a secondary school educator, my impetus for applying for LIFT was to make connections with business members in the community who could help me find quality internships and job opportunities for my students to keep the very best of Murray and Calloway County here. And while all of us had our own personal reasons for applying to LIFT, I believe that we are all unified in our goal of helping to produce the very best students and future employees for our community. It was incredibly validating to be heard by the business community and to be given a seat at the table.”
Tuesday’s program ended with comments from MISD Superintendent Coy Samons and Calloway County Superintendent Tres Settle.
“Your school districts are a reflection of the value in this community,” Samons said. “There is no greater investment in the future in this community than the youth in this county and city. We’re very blessed in this community to have two quality school systems and this university that is devoted to providing opportunities to students. The most important thing we do as superintendents is find good people and get out of their way and make sure they are there providing quality opportunities for students.”
Settle said he had no previous knowledge of what Samons planned to say, but he had also planned to talk about the concept of investment. He referred to Merriam-Webster’s definition of the word, saying it is an “act of devoting time, effort or energy to a particular undertaking with the expectation of a worthwhile result.”
“Every business represented in this room, from its inception, was an investment on the part of an individual or individuals,” Settle said. “Likewise, and somewhat ironically, every person in this room this morning is here because someone – or more likely, many persons – saw potential in you in an early age, and they invested some time, some effort and some energy in you.”
Settle said he expects this community “to thrive in perpetuity because we have taken the steps as adults to do what was done unto us and invest in our leaders of tomorrow.” He said he was sure Samons would agree with him that the last two years of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic had been the most difficult in his career, but he was thankful that so many businesses reached out to ask how they could help. As a result, the district ended receiving more than enough masks, hand sanitizer, as well as food and other resources for students, he said.
