MURRAY – Both local school districts officially announced on Tuesday that students will be returning to in-person classes on Monday, Jan. 11.
On the district’s Facebook page, the Calloway County School District said, “CCSD will be returning to school on Monday, Jan. 11, as planned in the original 2020-2021 school calendar. Students will have the option of in-person or distance learning on a 5 day per week schedule. CCSD will be following the back-to-school plan available on the CCSD website. Those who desire to change their mode of instruction from the first semester will need to contact their respective school(s) to certify those changes.”
Murray Independent School District Superintendent Coy Samons said in an email that at this time, students from preschool to 12th grade are also scheduled to return for in-person classes Monday. He said the executive order signed on Dec. 18 by Gov. Andy Beshear requires the delivery of in-person instruction to be adjusted if the COVID-19 incidence rate of a county reflects 25 or more cases per 100,000 people, putting in the critical zed zone. He noted that as of Monday, the Current Incidence Rate Map from the Kentucky Department of Public Health showed Calloway County’s rate at 43.6, with an additional 37 positive COVID-19 cases reported Monday by the Calloway County Health Department.
Samons said that beginning Monday, MISD would provide four days per week of in-person instruction for K-12 students (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday) for families that choose to participate. An online option will continue to be offered for students and families who prefer this mode of instruction. All students will participate in non-traditional instruction (NTI) on Wednesday of each week. Questions may be directed toward individual schools, he said.
Preschool/Head Start Centers will continue to offer virtual and in-person modes of instruction, Samons said. Due to Calloway County’s red zone status, preschool in-person instruction will include a two-day schedule and two days of NTI. Additional questions may be directed to the Preschool/Head Start Office at (270) 809-3262.
Samons said the district would continue to provide meals for children ages 0-18. Information on available times and locations is available on the district’s website www.murray.kyschools.us or by calling (270) 753-5700.
