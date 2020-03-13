MURRAY — Both the Murray Independent and Calloway County school districts will be closing their doors Monday for two weeks in the wake of growing concerns over COVID-19.
Both districts addressed the issue during respective board meetings Thursday night, with both Calloway County and Murray Independent planning to close schools starting Monday, March 1, with classes expected to resume Monday, March 30. That plan, however, could change depending circumstances related to the virus. The districts will use the beginning of next week to prepare faculty and staff for a transition to non-traditional instruction methods for students during that time. This would involve a combination of online classwork and packet materials for students without internet access.
“A lot has happened in the last 24 hours; yesterday, I sat in on a phone conference with (Governor Andy Beshear), as did each of the superintendents in the state. At that point, he indicated that there could be a possibility of school closures across the state and that he would make that recommendation,” said Calloway County Superintendent Tres Settle during the Calloway board meeting. “However, he said that this would be a local board and a local health department decision. Today his tone changed a little bit and though it wasn’t an executive order or directive, it was strongly urged that we comply. Not five minutes after his conference ended today, I got a call from the local health department who suggested that we do indeed comply with the governor’s request.
“This after a meeting this morning that said there was no eminent danger in Calloway County. And I still don’t believe that there is, but I think it is prudent that we follow the steps that are recommended by our state leaders to mitigate any opportunity for this to travel to Calloway County.”
During the MISD board meeting, Superintendent Coy Samons discussed the steps the city district will be taking in the coming weeks as the situation evolves.
“Kentucky has entered some challenging times for public health, and the Kentucky Department of Education is providing a resource to address school closures,” Samons said. “This application is for 10 days of non-traditional instruction, which would be online and through packets for students to make sure they are receiving services through the period of closure.”
MISD board chair Dr. Richard Crouch said that the coming weeks and months are going to be difficult in the wake of the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“The longer we delay the spread of this virus, the better we are going to be able to take care of folks when things do start spreading,” Crouch said. “Every day, every week we can delay the spread of the virus gives us more time to put policies and procedures and equipment in place to be able to respond. It is going to be a challenging several months; not days, not weeks, it is going to be months. So we will have to get through this as best we can.”
MISD has suspended all extracurricular activities, including practices, and no community meetings will be held on campus. Both districts have suspended out-of-state travel, or any non-essential travel to areas of reported COVID-19 activity within the state. Both districts are also working on means to continue providing meals to students who rely on them.
According to the Governor’s Office, two new cases were confirmed Thursday – one confirmed positive in Fayette County and another presumptive positive in Jefferson County.
“With advice from Dr. Steven Stack (Kentucky Department of Public Health commissioner) and others, this coming Monday, we are recommending that Kentucky’s public and private schools cease in-person classes for at least the next two weeks,” Beshear said. “This is a big and necessary step and announcing it gives our superintendents, teachers and parents the time to prepare. It is important for children to go to school tomorrow so they can get the resources they need for the next couple of weeks.”
Beshear said while children seem to be relatively safe from the virus, they are able to spread it, so state government is “taking the steps necessary to protect all Kentuckians,” according to a news release.
