MURRAY — The case of a Murray man accused of committing sexually-related offenses several years ago while working with a local theater program entered a new phase Thursday.
Travis Lock, a Bowling Green attorney, made his first appearance as the defender for Kevin Scott Fleming, 48, in Calloway Circuit Court. Lock was obtained as counsel by Fleming when he opted for a private attorney after he was defended by public defender Cheri Riedel since his case entered the circuit court level.
The case is unusual in that the alleged victim first made the accusations 13 years after the alleged acts occurred. Now an adult, the alleged victim was 13 at the time the alleged offenses are supposed to have happened, according to court records.
Fleming is charged with one count of sodomy in the first degree, three counts of sexual abuse in the first degree and one count of kidnapping-minor. On Thursday, though, Lock informed the court that Riedel had filed two motions before she left the case, one of which asked that the kidnapping charge be dropped.
“I think those motions were very well written,” Lock told Calloway Circuit Judge James T. Jameson as he gradually settled into this case. Jameson’s previous order that all materials Riedel had accumulated for the case, as well as Fleming’s own client file, be turned over to Lock was met before Thursday’s appearance.
“Defense now has all of our discovery in this case, so I think we can set this for a new status conference with hopes that maybe we can reach an agreement,” Assistant Calloway Commonwealth’s Attorney James Burkeen said. His suggestion was met with approval.
Jameson then set a status hearing for April 23. The case originally had been scheduled for a January trial date, but that was canceled when Fleming opted to change his counsel, citing that he recently had reached a point of financial stability to hire a private attorney. Lock was chosen based on previous performance in cases involving other family members.
Earlier, Burkeen said Fleming is facing a potential prison sentence of 55 years, the maximum for a consecutive sentence. Fleming is currently out of jail on a $10,000 bond.
The complaint warrant in the case indicates the alleged victim told Murray Police Department Detective Angel Clere that Fleming’s alleged activities with her began in March 2005 when she was involved in production work with the Playhouse in the Park. According to the alleged victim’s statements, he worked there backstage with sets and other jobs.
The alleged assault itself is believed to have occurred in August 2005. The victim’s name is not being made public.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
