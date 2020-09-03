MURRAY — The Calloway County Office of Emergency Management said Wednesday that tornado warning sirens in Murray, Hazel and on the Murray State University campus will be tested Friday morning at about 9 a.m. This is only a test. It is being conducted to make sure that the sirens are working properly.
The MSU systems will be tested first. These produce a tone and a spoken announcement. Then, the City of Murray sirens will be tested second. The first sounding will be a wavering siren, which is the “alert” or “warning” siren tone. It will be followed by a steady siren tone which is the “all clear.” The City of Hazel sirens will be tested third. These sirens will also produce the warning tone followed by the all clear tone.
The sirens are sounded whenever the National Weather Service issues a Tornado Warning that includes the cities of Murray or Hazel. These tests will allow officials to more accurately determine the proper functioning of each siren, which is difficult to do under actual threat conditions. The sirens are tested once each quarter.
If threatening severe weather conditions happen to exist Friday morning, the tests will be postponed. At this point, no severe weather is in the forecast.
Although the peak season for tornadoes is Spring, tornadoes are possible in our area any time of the year, and it is wise to be prepared. In fact, September is “National Preparedness Month,” and this serves as a reminder to review plans and preparations for all emergencies, both at home and in the workplace, including severe storms.
