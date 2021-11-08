MURRAY – The community will pay tribute Thursday to service members who have served and sacrificed for this country with a variety of traditional Veterans Day activities, including a parade and ceremonies from the local American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts.
According to a news release, American Legion Post 73 of Murray will open its doors at 10:30 a.m. for ceremonies that will start at 10:50 with the “Adjutants Call” for officers and Honor Guard members to take their posts, followed by an invocation by Chaplain Mike Nutter, the National Anthem, a rifle salute and the Pledge of Allegiance. Commander Bill Cowan and local dignitaries are expected to speak, as well as Post Chaplain Mike Nutter. A cake-cutting ceremony will honor the oldest and youngest veterans of each branch of the Armed Forces.
The cake ceremony will be followed by a recorded talk by Medal of Honor recipient David Bellavia and talks by Adjutant Fred Ahrens, followed by the keynote address by Dr. Burton Young, retired lieutenant colonel from the Army Reserves. The traditional announcement of Veteran of the Year for 2021 will then be presented by Cowan and Service Officer Mark Kennedy.
“Our celebration of the end of war and the homecoming of veterans commences at 11 a.m. on the 11th day of the 11th month every year, no matter what day of the week, as the tradition has been since the Armistice to end World War I in 1918,” Cowan said. “We encourage the public to come celebrate with us.”
At 4 p.m., the annual Veterans Day parade will make its way through the downtown area, ending at the Veterans Memorial at Chestnut Park, where the VFW Herman Eddie Roberts Post 6291 will hold its traditional ceremony. Rachel Brown with Woodman Life has been organizing the parade for six years, and she said participants will start lining up at 3:15 p.m. at Fifth and Poplar streets. She said anyone who wishes to participate is welcome to call her at 270-293-0983. However, she said there is no registration required, and she has not set a deadline for participation.
“They can call me, and we will put them in the line-up, or if they just want to show up, we’ll put them in there,” Brown said. “Some years, it’s supposed to rain, so some people didn’t want to bring their car out, but then they’ll show up because the weather cleared up. So it’s not cut in stone. You don’t have to RSVP; it just helps me line the parade up if I know who’s coming.
“We’re trying to get anybody involved that we can. Of course, we want as many veterans in it as we can get, but if you have old tractors, old cars or an off-road vehicle, (you’re encouraged to join the parade). Murray State’s ROTC is in it this year, and they never have been before. Murray State’s Rodeo Team is in it, and they’ve never done that either.”
“We’ll start lining up at 3:15 at Fifth and Poplar in the Methodist Church parking lot there. Then we’ll go from there down Main Street, to 10th Street, and then we’ll have the ceremony at the end at the Veterans Memorial.
Ryan Buchanan, commander of VFW Post 6291, said Janice Maynard will be the keynote speaker. She is a life member of the VFW, a U.S. Army veteran who served in Afghanistan, and at 35 is the youngest female member the post has ever had, he said. Post Chaplain R.J. Owens will read the names of the local veterans who have died since the last Veterans Day, the rifle team will fire a gun salute, and a Boy Scout bugler will play “Taps,” Buchanan said. Local elected officials are also scheduled to speak.
Buchanan said the post is excited to reverently celebrate this important day with the community. Although the VFW did hold a Loyalty Day parade on May 1 this year, this will be the first Veterans Day parade in Murray since 2019.
“This is what we do,” Buchanan said. “This is the VFW. Everything we do is for veterans, past, present and future. We want to make sure everyone gets recognized and everyone is remembered. This is one of the biggest events we do every year, and the one we take the most pride in. We were really upset that we weren’t able to do something last year due to COVID, so hopefully this year, we’ll have a large turnout and large participation.”
