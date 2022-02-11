MURRAY – Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman met with city and county officials in Murray Thursday and presented checks to the county’s water districts as part of the Cleaner Water Program.
Calloway County Judge Executive Kenny Imes said he appreciated Coleman’s visit, noting, “It’s 260 miles from here to the State Capitol. I’ve made that trip about 1,100 times over my lifetime. When people come down to make presentations like this, it takes some time and effort and planning in putting this together, so we’re very grateful for your presence here today.”
“I’m from a small town called Burgin that most of y’all have probably never heard of,” Coleman said. “It’s 1,000 people and a four-way stop. Growing up in a town like that, I know what it feels like when you hear about all of these things that are going on in all of the areas around you and sometimes you feel forgotten or like people don’t even know that you’re there. So, it’s great to be able to celebrate, especially in small, rural communities.”
Murray Mayor Bob Rogers and members of the Murray City Council accepted a check in the amount of $932,352 for the Fourth Street water main relocation project.
“That’s been an issue for many, many years. Not only with the water line, but the damage it does to Fourth Street, where the street has to continually be repaired,” Rogers said. “So, we are very proud to receive this.”
Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes added, “Some of the water lines and sewer lines are older than I am. As we can see every winter, it is just a continuous battle.”
The Dexter-Almo Heights Water District received $300,000 for its Hickory Road Phase III Project.
Imes said the Hickory Road project is designed to “carry water out to the Kirksey area, which is a pretty piece north; but this is the first step in (putting) all of that together and then making cross-cuts where, if we have a water break and all, we don’t disrupt the services.”
Finally, the South 641 Water District received $200,000 for a sewage system rehabilitation project.
“I just want everybody to think about the impact that this is going to have on your neighbors, on your lives, on making sure that this community is built up and has the resources that it needs,” Coleman said. “I know what kind of impact this is going to have on your community. It’s something to celebrate, something to be proud of. The work that you’ve done is amazing and the work that you will continue to do with these projects, I know, is going to help so many people.”
