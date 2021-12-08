MURRAY – Several local citizens have contributed to a reward fund to catch the people responsible for splashing red paint on the Confederate monument on Murray’s court square last week.
The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the act of vandalism, which was discovered early Thursday morning. Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said CCSO was contacted by the Murray Police Department at approximately 7 a.m. Thursday to respond to the area of Fourth and Main streets for a report of damage to the statue. The responding deputy met with an MPD officer on scene who had discovered the Confederate monument and statue of Robert E. Lee had been damaged by paint.
Preliminary investigation indicated that sometime between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday, individuals damaged the statue by putting paint on it. Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call CCSO at 270-753-3151 or by email at ccso.office@callkyso.com.
“I worked on it all day Friday, and we’re still following up on everything we possibly can,” Knight said.
Several members of the Fort Heiman chapter of Sons of Confederate Veterans and others came to the square to clean off the paint after they heard the news Thursday. The chapter’s secretary, Sandy Forrest, said that while discussing the vandalism, several people volunteered to contribute a few hundred dollars toward a reward if someone gives law enforcement information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect. As of Tuesday, the reward amount was $3,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.