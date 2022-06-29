MURRAY – Small impromptu demonstrations have been held at the intersection of U.S. Hwy 641 and KY 121 every day since the United States Supreme Court decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization effectively overturned the constitutional right to abortion established by Roe v. Wade in 1973. Last night’s demonstration was organized by Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates of Kentucky. While the previous demonstrations in Murray have taken place in reaction to the Supreme Court’s decision, according to Planned Parenthood, Tuesday’s demonstration was more about a proposed constitutional amendment that will be on the ballot in November.
“We know that people are already angry,” said Charlotte Goddard, PPAA KY regional field organizer for western Kentucky. “Forcing Kentuckians to carry pregnancies without exemption is just not a Kentucky value, not in western Kentucky or eastern Kentucky. This is not a Louisville issue or a Lexington issue; it’s a Kentucky issue. That’s what we’re seeing playing out across the commonwealth right now – folks are outraged. So, we’re trying to channel that energy as productively and peacefully as possible while also letting (our legislators) know that we will not stand for this.”
“When the decision came down from the Supreme Court, the trigger ban and the six-week ban were both then activated as per Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s belief that they were now enforceable because of the immediate nature of our trigger ban,” said Tamarra Wieder, Kentucky State Director for PPAA. “So, out of extreme caution for both our patients and our providers, we have suspended services. It has now been enacted, in practice, a total ban on abortion services except for limited exemptions for life of the mother.”
To make Kentucky citizens aware, on Nov. 8 Kentuckians will decide whether to amend the state’s constitution to remove the right to abortion and any funding requirements associated therewith. The question on the ballot is, “Are you in favor of amending the Constitution of Kentucky by creating a new section of the Constitution to be numbered Section 26A to state as follows: To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion?”
“It’s going to be question No. 2 on the ballot,” Goddard said. “A yes vote would be in favor of changing the constitution to state that there’s no right to abortion or the funding of abortion in Kentucky; a no vote, then, would reject the constitutional amendment in favor of keeping our rights to privacy and bodily autonomy under the Kentucky Constitution. That would be an outright ban. There would be no protections for rape, incest, life of mother or anything else. It would outright ban it, and we would have no legal recourse in the courts should that pass. That would be a permanent change.
“What we have seen since Friday is an uprising from Paducah to Pikeville, and I believe in Murray tonight, that people are standing up and fighting back,” Wieder said.
Happy Chambers was among the scores of demonstrators who turned out for the event. “I’m here because the Supreme Court just took away the right for women to choose for themselves what they would like to do with their own bodies,” she said. “It’s not about abortion; it’s about women’s rights. And the right to make those choices should be a woman’s, a woman’s alone, and no one else’s.”
Another demonstrator, Lauren Edminster, said, “I am here because I have fewer rights today than I did when I was born, and that troubles me. It’s the year 2022. This is the United States of America; we’re supposed to be the freest and the best country in the world, and I’m not seeing that reflected in the policies that are being passed and decisions like (Roe) that have been precedent for years being overturned. This doesn’t reflect what I’ve been told America is supposed to stand for, so I’m going to fight it.”
Darrick Holloman, pastor at High Point Baptist Church, Tanner Dikin, pastor at North Baptist Church, and Gina Bidlack drove from Mayfield, not to show support for the demonstrators’ cause, but to engage them in conversation. “I’m going to try to engage them individually, see if I can get them in conversation. Talk to them about why they’re here, listen to them,” Holloman said. “I’m going to request materials as a segue to give them my own and engage them in conversation. They’re passionate for a reason; I’d love to hear about that. Perhaps that will give them the opportunity to listen to why I’m there as well.”
“I would just like to engage with them one-on-one and see what they believe, see if I can persuade them differently than they believe,” Dikin added.
Jennifer Peters, who has been part of the small group of people who have been demonstrating consistently since the Dobbs decision was announced, attended last night’s event as well. “I’ve been out here every night just so that my 20-year-old has a choice,” she said and added, “It’s been about 85% support, only 15% negative remarks, which has been amazing. We have had some haters, but for the most part, it’s been support.”
