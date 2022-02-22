MURRAY – With 2-5 inches of rain expected in the next three days, residents are warned to be prepared for flash floods this week.
Justin Holland, the National Weather Service Paducah office’s official government weather observer for Murray, said a flash flood watch was issued for Monday night through Tuesday night. With two separate storm systems coming this way, the rainfall totals are expected to be between 2 and 5 inches throughout the week in Calloway County, and Holland said the northern part of the county is expected to get more rain than Murray and some other southern areas.
“We will have a severe weather threat (Tuesday) also,” Holland said. “The main threat will be straight line winds. The tornado threat is small, but we still cannot rule out a stray tornado. I don’t think we’ll have anything strong as far as the gradient winds go; last week, we had non-thunderstorm winds of around 30-35 mph and I’m not expecting anything like that for this week. All of our wind gusts would come with the severe thunderstorm. I don’t think we will have any big problems with trees coming down because of the wet ground, but we could have some trees to come down because of the strong winds in the thunderstorm. But if the thunderstorms turn out to be non-severe, then I don’t think we’ll have much in the way of tree or power issues.”
Holland said the NWS is predicting a second weather system coming through Calloway County Wednesday night into Thursday and Thursday evening, and another flash flood watch for that time period is likely.
“There will be some roads that will be underwater, but it’s hard to say whether it would be in this first system or the second system,” Holland said. “Probably more than likely, it would be the second system because if we get a couple of inches of rain Tuesday and then another couple of inches of rain Wednesday night and Thursday, then we will probably have more trouble and more widespread flooding from the second system.
“If anyone lives in a typical flood-prone area or they own a business that typically floods, they need to monitor the situation very closely. People don’t need to say that they didn’t know it was coming because the National Weather Service has already put out a flood watch.”
Calloway County Emergency Management Director Richard Palmer said he met with Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes and county road department personnel Monday to make sure everyone was prepared for the two expected rainfalls. Although the chance of tornadic activity is low, he said he is concerned about possible scattered power outages. Palmer said if you live next to any intermittent streams, you should be prepared for those to overflow and should remove any items from your yard that could be damaged by flooding or strong winds.
“The more rain we get, the softer the soil is and the more wind (can be a problem),” Palmer said. “Trees that normally wouldn’t go down may go down because of the amount of water in the soil. … We’ve had some warm weather, so if people have put any of their yard stuff out already, they may need to watch and make sure the wind doesn’t blow that away. They may lose power in places, but that’s projected to be because of a tree limb or a tree that’s gone over a line, not because of a large-scale situation. Just be prepared for rain throughout the week. It’s almost like we’re getting some spring weather here at the end of February.”
In preparation, Palmer said county road workers went to several strategic locations to remove debris from culverts on flood-prone roads so the water can flow more freely and hopefully not spill into the roadways. He said road workers and Calloway County Fire-Rescue volunteers would also be cutting back some overhanging tree limbs. In addition, the City of Murray was placing barriers and sandbags on Monday at several locations in town that have been vulnerable to flooding in the past, Palmer said.
After the heavy rainfalls, Holland said he doesn’t expect any more severe weather this week. There could be some snow and ice on Thursday, but with the low temperature around freezing or slightly higher, he expected it will be too warm for anything significant. He said most of the snow would be north of Calloway County, so anyone who has travel plans heading in that direction later in the week should keep that in mind.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.