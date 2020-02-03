MURRAY – In 2016, Robert Long made a celebrated departure from Murray State University’s nonprofit leadership studies program, seemingly to retire.
Prior to his nine-year run as a professor at Murray State, Long worked with the Kellogg Foundation for about 20 years. Given how active he continues to be with philanthropic causes, his retirement, lasted longer than many of his colleagues probably imagined. However, when Peter Weber left the director’s position of the nonprofit leadership studies program in May 2019, Long decided that retirement had to be put on the back burner.
So he did what he does best – he got involved, after a little coaxing, of course.
“My wife, Patricia, says, ‘If you don’t do this, your conscience will bother you. Besides, you have enough trouble sleeping as it is, so say yes,’” Long said in December as he spoke to the Murray State Board of Regents about what is happening with the program to which he is returning. He will some classes in the spring 2020 semester, as well as assisting in the search for the person who will replace Weber, who left Murray State to take over the same program at Auburn University in Alabama, widely regarded as one of the strongest in the nation.
“On behalf of my wife, I want to say thank you,” Long said. “I’ve been retired since 2016, but I’ve been fully busy and hopefully effective in my work, but retired nonetheless. But thanks for the chance to come back to make a contribution to the future of this program that I spent nine years here helping develop.”
It appears the Regents will be seeing Long again very soon. They are set to meet again this month and will be hearing a recommendation for the establishment of a nonprofit resource center.
“It’s some form of structure, formal structure, for this work that connects the bridge between the field of practice and the university,” Long said. “Every university that has a program like this has something like that kind of structure in which you can promote, develop and engage leaders in communities around what we bring to the table.
“And to go within it, I’m very excited very excited about the establishment of an intern academy. Medical schools do this all of the time. You come in a candidate until you finish, then you receive your degree.
“The intern academy can be that. Vetted nonprofits qualified and vetted by a university can form, in a way, kind of an ‘eHarmony relationship’. You have to qualify (on internet dating services) or you can’t get a date, right? As soon as you qualify (for the intern academy) through some rigorous standards, you’re able to apply. Then you apply, because it’s a job you’re trying to get. Our experience with doing that is that it very often leads to employment after the internship has ended.”
Long also told the Regents about an event that is planned later in the year. On March 24, Murray State’s Paducah Campus will host what Long called a major summit on financial sustainability, with funding assistance from both the Community Foundation of West Kentucky and the Paducah-based Eckstein Charitable Trust. Long said that with the Regents’ blessing on the nonprofit resource center, the Paducah summit would mark an opportune time to officially launch that center.
Long also gave the Regents a small idea as to why such programs are important, particularly in Kentucky.
“The nonprofit sector is one of the three sectors – business and government being the others – that is actually growing in the last decade. Since the Great Recession occurred (in the late 2000s), the nonprofit sector has outperformed the for-profit sector 3-1 for job creation. The estimation is that’s about 15 million jobs to that. It’s a serious economic enterprise, and when you look at the Kentucky nonprofit network in 2017, Kentucky had just over 19,000 nonprofit organizations. That’s over 30 categories in the IRS code.
“It covers every aspect of American life. We’re all connected to nonprofits in some way or another. Think of the scale of these numbers just in Kentucky. The wages paid in 2017 nonprofits was $3.1 billion, and in our western 18 counties, it’s $131 million. That was for one year. Revenues, on the other hand, for the state were just over $27 billion and in our region $1 billion. So the punch line to this story is that ‘nonprofit’ is a misnomer.”
Long also said other universities have grown to understand the importance of teaching this field to students.
“In almost 20 years involved with the Kellogg Foundation, a major portion of the time that I committed was in building a stronger bridge between higher ed and the community,” he said. “When we started that work in the early 1990s, there were 25 programs of study in the United States focused on this field. Today, there are well over 350. We didn’t cause that with our investment at Kellogg; we caught a wave, where we invested creatively in very diverse approaches to how to run those educational programs and support. But it is viewed today in higher ed as a responsibility of higher ed to leadership management and building effective skills of those in a civil society.”
