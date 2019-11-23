MURRAY — Tonight, fans who enjoy the thrill of watching cowboys and cowgirls participate in the sport of rodeo have their final chance to witness perhaps the best-kept secret in Murray.
Tonight is the third and final session of the 44th annual Racer Roundup at the Cherry Expo Center, which has the distinction of being the oldest rodeo anywhere in the commonwealth of Kentucky. It also is one of the flag carriers for events east of the Mississippi River.
In other words, it is a big deal, and no one understands that more than the members of the Murray State University rodeo team, the event’s host.
“We’ve been putting this on for a long time and, from the humble beginnings of just a few students wanting to have a rodeo team here to the point where we got backing and a full-time coach, it’s just unreal,” said J.D. VanHooser, who competed with the team during his collegiate days in the 1980s and is in his 17th year as Murray State’s rodeo coach. “This is the oldest rodeo in the state of Kentucky and we look forward to it all year long.
“We’ve got contestants here this weekend from 17 different colleges and universities, so that’s about 275 total contestants and some of these guys you’ll be seeing at the (National Federation Rodeo) level in the next couple of years on the professional level.”
Events that have graced the screens of all of the major television networks for many years are performed live just a few feet away in some cases … bull riding, steer wrestling, barrel racing. Rodeo clowns offer comedy from time to time and even the smallest visitors have opportunities to participate in a wide variety of games offered away from the dirt arena.
In other words, it is truly a “show.”
“It makes us feel really good to see a lot of people come out here,” said Racer rodeo team member Nicole Chrislaw, who came all the way to Murray State from her hometown of Clinton, Wisconsin. “Yeah, my mom found it when I was looking at rodeo schools. There is one in Wisconsin, but it was five hours north of Clinton (in the southern portion of that state).”
“That’s OK,” Chrislaw added. “It’s warmer down here.”
Taylor Davis, like Chrislaw, is a barrel racer for Murray State. She did not have to travel as far, coming from nearby Carlisle County.
That means lots of people she knows can come to watch her perform. However, she said that something else she enjoys is how the collegiate level of rodeo does not include a lot of rivalries. Everybody seems to help each other.
“In fact, I know a lot of kids from the other schools that are coming here, from having competed with them in high school,” Davis said. “They were from Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana, I saw them quite a lot. It’s like they’re the same people, they’ve just moved to a different competition level.”
Customs exhibited at the high school level, though, are also part of college rodeo. There is the cowboy prayer, the “Star Spangled Banner” performance with a rider carrying Old Glory on horseback and men removing their hats for certain times of reverence, just to name a few.
When it comes to this event, though, there is another tradition – it is all student-generated. All of the advertising banners around the Expo Center, ads that appear on radio and in newspapers, planning, the nightly duties of making sure barrels are moved into place and goats are ready for goat tying, are all made possible by the efforts of the team members.
“And it’s no small undertaking; it takes in the neighborhood of $30,000 and that’s every year for this rodeo, and we start at zero the next year,” VanHooser said. “Any additional proceeds we make goes into travel money, scholarships, payment for equipment for the practice pen. We’re not in this to make money. We’re in it to help these students.”
Chris Reed is a junior from Hickman County. He is a bull rider, meaning he fears very little in this world.
“Well, I fear Mamma,” Reed said Thursday night, which was an off night for him. He competed Friday and Saturday and, like most on the Murray State team, he is not on a scholarship for rodeo the way some others are for football, basketball and other sports. “No sir, they’re not paying me to be here.”
Yet he is dong what everyone else is doing: practice, compete and, yes, fundraise.
“That was completely unbeknownst to me, but when I found out that was part of it, I was really excited about getting the job done,” Reed said, observing how his ventures to meet with business owners in Murray are helping shape his future. “Every time you go into a place and sell one of those ads, I look at it as an interview. If you do well enough and present your information well enough, they might buy one.
“We’re all the same, trying to do the same thing and trying to help each other out, and the thing about the people in Murray is if you go to them and show them what you’re doing, then they see that and are probably going to support it.”
“The kids have always taken ownership of this. It is really their rodeo,” VanHooser said, answering the question as to why this event has developed the history it has achieved. “I feel like we put on one of the best shows, and I don’t mean to brag, but it’s because we’ve done this for a long time and (the other competitors) love coming here. This is always in the midpoint of the season and we’re kind of at the center point of our region, so we get a lot of family members to come down here from different parts of the country to watch their kids compete right before the holiday break and so everybody looks forward to it.”
The Racer Roundup will conclude with a session set to start at 7 tonight. Tickets can be purchased through the Expo Center box office or online at www.msurodeoteam.com.
