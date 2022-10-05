MURRAY – It appears there is a new scam circulating, mostly through Facebook, that identifies itself as the Mega Cash lottery game, but that is misleading. This scam also uses the names “United States National Lottery,” “Mega Millions International Lottery,” “Mega Millions Mobile Lottery,” “USA UK Mega Millions Lottery, and “Mega Millions Corporation.” According to local sources and the Mega Millions website, these so-called entities do not exist. Mega Millions is a game, not an organization.

Apparently, the way this works is a “friend” on Facebook or Instagram will contact you saying they are a prior jackpot winner and are sharing their prize money. Basically, they are trying to trick people into sending them money and personal information by claiming you have won a large lottery prize. They often target senior citizens.