MAYFIELD - In stark contrast to a city pocked with rubble and destruction as recovery efforts continue following the Dec. 10 tornadoes, the Graves County Public Library stood as a beacon of hope Friday night where the joyful sounds of music and laughter created a tangible hum. Families reclaimed a sense of home in the form of free-for-the-asking musical instruments donated from across the globe and gathered and distributed by host Michael Johnathon and the all-volunteer team of Woodsongs Old Time Radio Hour based in Lexington.
“We started collecting instruments in December," Johnathon said. "I’ve waited until now to give folks time to figure out what their day-to-day life was going to be. They didn’t need their banjos in January, they needed to (focus on basic needs). Now, things have somewhat organized so that they, at least, know what their day-to-day life is. So, now is a good time, I think, to bring them the gifts. It was hard to be patient.”
When the door to the U-Haul truck opened, out poured love and compassion from across the country and around the world in the form of musical instruments. More than 200 people were waiting in the cold wind and rain with smiles on their faces. Publicity Manage Jason Ashcraft said that, by the time Friday’s event was over, the Woodsongs crew had given away nearly 600 instruments.
One of those instruments went to Cynthia Wellenstein who was beaming from ear-to-ear as she stood in line. She learned of the event through Facebook and immediately thought of her musical husband who lost his keyboard in the tornado.
“He still has his guitar. It was in a different place. The keyboard, because of its size, was out in the sunroom. It got taken (by the tornado), but this will help.” Wellenstein said. “He will be excited.”
Wyatt King turned 11 on Friday. He patiently stood at the table waiting for Johnathon or his wife Melissa to turn their attention to him. Overcome in a moment of excitement, he blurted out, “It’s my birthday! If I got a snare drum, it would be my dream come true!”
His mother, Allyson, explained that Wyatt plays percussion in the band and does not have one he can play at home. “He’s actually been saving money to get a drum set, but I don’t know if that’s going to happen,” she said. When asked what if he got a drum set instead of just a snare, she said, “Well, I guess I’d have to find a place to put one!” With that, she leaned down to the birthday boy and suggested that he ask for a drum set instead of a snare. “You want me to ask for drum set?!”
Moments later, Wyatt got the birthday present of his dreams – a five-piece drum set. At that point, he was at least 20 minutes late to his birthday party, but Wyatt was not concerned.
Wyatt was not the only one whose dreams came true Friday night. Ty Flowers was nearly moved to tears when Johnathon presented him with an upright bass. The 16-year-old immediately hugged the folksinger in a gesture of appreciation.
“I’ve played the bass for about four years now and never dreamed I’d be able to own one because these things are enormously expensive,” Flowers said. “I play trumpet, and I’m an All-State jazz trumpet player, but an upright bass?! My two favorite instruments in the world are the bass and the trumpet. It’s just awesome to have this opportunity.”
Flowers said he has played music for most of his life. He played the piano for nine years before picking up the trumpet. Now that he is the proud owner of an upright bass, he said that he hopes that he and his friends can finally form the band they have been talking about for quite some time.
“Music is the only thing I’m good at. It’s just something that I love to do,” Flowers said. “I’ve never been a very expressive person and, really, this has been the only way that I’ve been able to do that to a degree.”
“It’s more than putting the power lines back up or fixing holes in the road or something,” Johnathon said of the recovery process. “Music and art affect the heart.”
At the end of the event, an exhausted but ecstatic Johnathon gushed, “It’s all about the love. Couldn’t you feel it?!”
