MURRAY — Family members, friends and other acquaintances of people who chose to take their own lives have a chance to join as one voice Saturday.
The fifth annual An Evening of Remembrance will provide that opportunity, starting at 5 p.m. at the Calloway County Veterans Memorial inside Chestnut Park in Murray. The service is expected to last 45 minutes to an hour.
Pat Harrington helped organize the event after the death of her husband, longtime Calloway County Attorney David Harrington, in 2014. She is now part of the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Calloway County, which is hosting Saturday’s activity.
“We want people to remember not the manner of death, but the life before, that these people were loved and respected,” Harrington said Wednesday, emphasizing the importance of the people left behind by suicide getting together in a setting such as Saturday’s will present.
“You’re with people who know what you’re going through. You’re here with other people who learning how to handle it and you’re leaning on other people. I probably wouldn’t be here if I didn’t have that. I’m lucky, in a way, that David was a public figure, so I didn’t have the luxury of hiding. But a lot of people do and it’s always kept inside.”
Harrington said various categories where suicide is quite prevalent nationwide will be represented Saturday. The Calloway County High School choir will perform, representing the many high school students that take their lives every year. Murray State University will also have a presence as college campuses also are a place where suicide occurs.
Also represented will be the U,.S. military as both Billy Lane Lauffer American Legion Post 73 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6291 Herman Eddie Roberts Jr. Post will participate in the presentation of colors, as well as a playing of “Taps.” This will be in observance of the estimated 22 veterans who take their lives every day, according to the website for Mission 22, an organization seeking to help lower that number.
All members of the audience are being asked to bring a photograph of their loved one who committed suicide. The event will also include a candlelight vigil, along with readings from various performers. Harrington also said, while it is not on the agenda, if anyone wanted to speak during the vigil, the floor would be available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.