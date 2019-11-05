MURRAY — A committee that will be designed to generate badly-needed funds for major projects for Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation is still in the process of being formed.
However, Murray-Calloway County Park Board Chairman Jason Lovett wants prospective members of this committee to know something up front. This will not be something where committee members will be under heavy pressure to deliver.
“I don’t want this to be something where it will seem like a failure if this committee gets together and can’t raise $4 million or $5 million or whatever million in a year’s time. That’s not it,” Lovett said during the most recent meeting of the board several days ago, where he said that he is sensing a bit of confusion within the community when it comes to how this group would operate once it is in place.
“I think everybody is saying, ‘Well, this committee has got to raise $4 million, period.’ Well, I think, over time, we’re talking about some projects that are pretty expensive, but it doesn’t have to be raised tomorrow.”
Saddled with a budget that, at best, finishes above break-even at the end of a fiscal year, Parks and Recreation is facing some projects that are carrying potentially very high price tags. At the top of this list is the Murray-Calloway County Pool at Central Park, which has a myriad of issues that have developed, mainly due to ordinary wear and tear that comes with a facility now well past 40 years old.
The Park Board is still anxiously awaiting a report from a Texas firm that will outline all of the problems the pool — which actually is three pools in one, with a larger L-shaped area joined by two smaller spaces — is facing. Once that report is in their hands, board members will be able to know just how high of a mountain they will have to climb in order to either massively renovate the facility or replace it altogether.
No hard figures are in place, but it is believed that just renovating the current pool facility would require between $700,000 and $2.5 million, depending on the extent of the renovation. Replacing the facility with a new pool with lots of proverbial “bells and whistles” could cost in the millions, and that is money the board does not have available.
It already has hard estimates on proposals to replace outdated lights at ball fields at both Central and Chestnut parks, and those price tags are between $1 million and $2 million. Another project the board would like to tackle is repaving Gil Hopson Drive, the only road that snakes inside Central, and estimates obtained for that job are believed to be at least $1 million.
“This is something we should have tackled years ago,” Lovett said, “but we didn’t and we’ve been in leadership transformation on top of it (with several new board members taking their seats in the past year) and that took precedence. Now, this is something we need to concentrate on.
“I think we all know that we’ve got needs and we’ve got projects ahead of us, and we’ve got to get some capital in order to work on those types of things. But we’ve got to start, and that’s the hardest part, is getting started. Yes, there are some scary figures, but it’s a step we’ve got to take, but, again, in talking to anyone who is going to be on this committee, don’t be overwhelmed.”
The process to select committee members is ongoing and, though no exact timeline has been set, Lovett has said he wants this committee in place “as soon as possible.”
