MURRAY — The long overdue dedication of Rickman Field inside Central Park in Murray finally came to fruition Thursday morning.
Named for longtime Murray and Calloway County builder and developer Jimmy Rickman, the field honors his support for projects of the Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation that were created in the past several years. In all, Rickman contributed more than $150,000 of his own money to Parks and Recreation for a variety of projects, including the establishment of an ADA playground and the replacement of a concessions building that was destroyed in a fire.
Rickman died earlier this year at the age of 93. The dedication had been delayed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Jimmy Rickman helped us for many years in many ways on many projects,” said Murray-Calloway County Park Board Chairman Jason Lovett. “He was a very good builder and very good at construction, and he was very talented at these things. He could take a piece of dirt and make it a subdivision. He built subdivisions that became neighborhoods and he built houses that became homes, and he had 300 of those.
“But if there was one word that I could use when thinking of Jimmy, it would be love. Jimmy loved what he did, he loved this community and he did so much for those things. We’re told in the Bible that love endures all and we will see here that Jimmy’s love for his community and the people in it will definitely endure.”
One of Rickman’s last acts in regard to parks was a gift of $100,000 in 2018. That money led to both the Rickman Field project and the Jimmy and Dot Rickman Playground, named for Jimmy and his wife, being financed, enabling the funds-starved park board and park office to not have to use its depleted coffers.
Dot was present Thursday when parks personnel removed a gray cover to unveil the granite monument with her husband’s image at the top and a message inspired by family friend Martha Andrus that read “Dedicated to Jimmy Rickman … For his love and support of children and his belief that giving is an extension of the Lord.”
“This is a good thing. A lot of kids will remember this,” Dot said. “My great-grandson wants to have his birthday party at Jimmy’s park.”
Andrus, the community editor for The Murray Ledger & Times, put together a extensive piece on the Rickman in recent years for the paper. During the ceremony, she said that when it came to money, Jimmy said the important thing was not how he used it for himself, but how it was used for others.
“He said that the money was something he was thankful for and he wanted to share it,” she said. “He didn’t work for the money. He worked because he loved to work and he was thankful to God every day when he was able to get up and go to work again.
“Children in this community is what he really cared a lot about and he would really be thrilled to have this plaque here.”
Parks Director Ryan Yates arrived in 2017 just before Rickman committed his $100,000 gift. He said he still remembers the night Lovett called him on his phone just after departing the Rickmans’ house, where Jimmy had just told him he was committed to that gift.
“He said he had just left Jimmy’s house and he had a check in his hand for $100,000. I just about dropped my phone because I’d never seen $100,000 in my life. I was like, ‘Is this real?” Yates recalled Thursday. “So, of course, my mind starts racing and I texted (Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation Maintenance Director) Steve Wilhelm and he said he had like 30 projects already in mind.”
The Rickman Field improvements are similar to improvements made at the other fields at Central, as well as Chestnut Park. The main work involved included establishing brick behind home plate that would also extend outward along both the first and third-base lines. The backstop was also moved closer to the plate, while new aluminum bleachers were installed and ADA-accessible concrete walkways were also built.
In addition, a sign has been placed on the net above home plate and, in one final show of respect, the name of the field is emblazoned in large letters on the center-field fence, which Yates said helped produce a most fitting moment several weeks ago.
“Jimmy’s grandson’s travel baseball team played a game on that field and he was out there playing center field with ‘Rickman Field’ behind him. It was just kind of full circle and I know that’s what Jimmy would’ve wanted. It was really nice to see,” Yates said.
“It looks really nice and we’ve had lots of compliments. We’ve had about three tournaments during the fall and these were the first time teams had been able to play on the field. Before, most teams had wanted to avoid this field because of the backstop being so far back. The field just wasn’t up to par. I’d say we’ve had more games on that field so far than any other.”
