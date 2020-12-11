MURRAY — Finding ways to preserve the oldest buildings on the Murray State University campus has become a top priority for its administrative officials the past few years.
Where some were not able to be saved in the past, such as the former Ordway Hall and Woods Hall dormitory structures, others have received more attention. Now, one of the most recognized “older” buildings on the campus is in line for what is being seen as a badly-needed improvement to its HVAC and electrical system — Lovett Auditorium.
Last week, the university’s Board of Regents unanimously approved $2 million in funding for an overhaul of those systems that not only is expected to improve the overall health of the building but also will make for a more comfortable experience for audience members during shows and other events.
“As you know, our theater department uses Lovett Auditorium regularly. Other academic units (namely the music department) use the auditorium regularly, and this region uses it regularly,” said Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson, who, along with Regent Don Tharpe, has made the term “deferred maintenance” a household term on the campus from the time he assumed the position on an interim basis in August 2018. He became president on a permanent basis in March 2019.
In that time, a major renovation of the Blackburn Science Building has progressed, as well as an overhaul of the entrance of the building known as “Old Fine Arts.” This past year has also seen a top-to-bottom cleaning and re-painting of the campus’ tallest building — the Price Doyle Fine Arts Center — as well as paint work of the presidential home, Oakhurst.
The Lovett project, however, is not aesthetic in nature. Campus Facilities Management Director Jason Youngblood, in fact, said the HVAC and electrical project that is expected to be completed by the time students return for the fall 2021 semester will help the structural integrity as well.
“You’ll see that we have some plaster damage from moisture in the building. That’s from condensation from the HVAC systems,” Youngblood said, who presented the program statement for the project during last Friday’s meeting. “Essentially, what will be done is our air handlers that are on the stage will be removed and new air handlers will be installed in the basement. The air flow currently comes from the ceiling down to allow for comfort for occupants, but we’re going to reverse that flow of air and the air will come from the bottom up so that the air will come from a lower part of the building, underneath the crawl space.
“Then, the duct work of the ceiling, which is where a lot of our problem is with the condensation, will be repurposed, cleaned and sanitized.”
Youngblood also said that the electrical switch gear transformers in the building are very overdue for replacement. He said this will remove Lovett from the campus’ central steam energy system, but the steam radiators inside the auditorium will not be removed during this project. He said that will come later during the second phase of this project.
Lovett was opened in 1926 and is one of the original four buildings that were included when the campus began having classes at its present location. In 1923, which is when the campus first began having classes, the present Murray Middle School campus on Main Street was the home of what was then known as “Murray State Normal School.”
Youngblood said that, with a building as old as Lovett, certain steps have had to be taken over the years to both help the building stay healthy, as well as try to make the place as comfortable as possible for its audience that has watched events ranging from concerts to theater productions to graduation ceremonies.
“It will definitely be an improvement for occupant comfort, as heating and cooling goes because we’ll be able to run the air (unit) during events, where, now, we have to overcool spaces in the summer, then shut them off during the event. Obviously, it warms up during the event, so this is an occupant comfort improvement, as well as a needed building preservation project,” Youngblood said.
Bidding for the project was expected to be in two phases. One started on Tuesday and the next is expected to begin on Monday. Youngblood said he anticipates awarding the project as soon as possible. Vice President of Finance and Administrative Services Jackie Dudley said that there are a couple of hurdles to clear at the state level before those bids can be finalized, but she said she does not anticipate those posing much of an obstacle.
“Then, with the contractors physically getting started at the first of the year, our anticipation is it will be 180 days to completion, so that’s six months. So we anticipate being complete over the summer and having the building ready for occupancy in the fall,” Youngblood said.
Financing of the project is coming from a pair of sources. One is an asset preservation fee that is incorporated into students’ annual fees; it was incorporated last year with $7 per every credit hour being placed in a fund specifically for the upkeep of campus instructional buildings. Dudley said that part of the process accounts for $600,000 of the Lovett project.
The second half carries more weight and that is $1.4 million in deferred maintenance funds that comes from another fund specifically geared toward maintaining the health of campus buildings.
Youngblood said that he had hoped state funds could be used for this project, but he said the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic became too high of a priority.
