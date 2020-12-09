MURRAY — A Christmastime tradition of a Murray neighborhood that has attracted numerous residents over the years will not happen this year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
On the surface, it might have seemed as if the annual Olive Boulevard luminary observance that is designed to honor neighbors, as well as other loved ones no longer living, was immune from the need to take measures against the coronavirus. After all, this is not an event that requires much more than the placement of small paper sacks equipped with small lit candles that allow the boulevard to resemble an airport runway.
However, the process of creating that appearance is something that the neighborhood’s association does see as a risk, being that it requires participants to be, at times, in close quarters. That is why, come this weekend, which is when the observance was scheduled, the boulevard just east of the Murray State University campus will remain dark.
“It was just that all of us came to the decision and we felt like it was just something we needed to do,” said Linda Scott, who is the treasurer for the association and has been involved with organizing the event for several years. “We did (try to find ways to still host it) because it’s been a long tradition here and that’s important. It’s just that the timing was terrible.”
Scott said the decision was made about three weeks ago when the association approached all residents of the neighborhood — which begins at North 14th Street and ends at North 13th Street — to see how they felt about trying to make it happen. She said this was circulated at about the same time Calloway County moved into what has been its worst stretch of the pandemic.
It was on Nov. 23 that the Calloway County Health Department announced that four Calloway residents had died from the virus on the same day. That, so far, is the highest number of deaths the county has had; three were reported Monday and this has come as the number of cases have skyrocketed.
“It was about that time that things really exploded and that’s when we made the decision,” Scott said. “With the positive (test) results in Calloway County just continuing to rise, we didn’t feel like things would have settled down in time (for this weekend) and clearly they haven’t.
“We don’t want anybody getting sick and the frightening thing to me is that we don’t always know we have it when we’re walking around with our friends and neighbors. It’s scary and we’ve lost so many to it here in Calloway County.”
As of Tuesday, 29 Calloway residents have died because of COVID-19, according to the health department.
Scott said that while much of the work to design the luminaries can be socially distanced, there is one aspect where this would be difficult. This is when the sacks are being filled with sand to provide the proper weight balance to the upright sack.
One person has to hold the sack open while another shovels sand into it.
“So we have some in-close work for a bit and that’s kind of why we decided to cut this off this year and just be safe,” she said, trying to look on the bright side. “We already have everything we need for next year. We don’t have to order anymore supplies, so we’re good to go.”
This activity, started by former Olive Boulevard resident Dr. Howard Titsworth, with help from fellow former residents J.D. Rayburn and Hugh Oakley, has been hosted by the neighborhood for the past 40-or-so years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.