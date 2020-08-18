HOPKINSVILLE – Thousands of women all over the country pushed for the ratification of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote – which took place 100 years ago today – and at least one of the women instrumental in the fight hailed from western Kentucky.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed the 19th Amendment on May 21, 1919, and the Senate passed it on June 4, 1919, thereby sending it to the states for ratification. Kentucky voted for ratification on Jan. 6, 1920, but it was not until Tennessee became the last of the 36 required states to vote for ratification that the amendment was adopted. The adoption of the amendment was finally certified on Aug. 26, 1920.
Carolyn Self is a past president for the League of Women Voters of Hopkinsville and has also served as the Kentucky LWV president. She currently is in charge of candidate forums for the Hopkinsville chapter and said Hopkinsville native Mary Edmunds Bronaugh played a significant role in the ratification of the 19th Amendment, having served in leadership positions for several local and statewide organizations that helped to lobby for women’s suffrage. She said the Hopkinsville LWV is in the process of getting an official state historical marker acknowledging Bronaugh’s history.
According to a history compiled by longtime Hopkinsville LWV member Ruth Lature, Bronaugh was born in Hopkinsville in 1885, the only child of William Venable and Mary Edmunds Bronaugh. She enrolled at the University of Chicago Law School in 1913, a time when attending law school was still very much a rarity for women. Upon completion of her law training with honors in 1915, she passed the bar and became one of Kentucky’s early female lawyers. The first female lawyer in the state was Sophonisba Preston Breckinridge of Lexington, who was admitted to the bar in 1895.
Bronaugh’s desire to pursue a career went hand-in-hand with a new commitment to women’s organizations, Lature wrote. In 1912, Bronaugh attended the annual meeting of the Federation of Women’s Clubs at Mammoth Cave. Though the Maysville Public Ledger called her “a leader in the suffrage movement,” her role in the Kentucky Equal Rights Association is not easy to discern. After the United States entered World War I in 1917, she organized and became president of a Hopkinsville branch chapter of the Navy League, possibly as a tribute to her father who had been a naval officer. The organization proudly reported that it had packed and shipped bandages and was doing everything possible to serve the nation’s soldiers.
In a March 20, 1920, a Louisville Courier-Journal article listed Bronaugh as one of 21 members of the Kentucky Equal Rights Association who warned that male political leaders would be “out of luck” if they opposed granting suffrage to women. By 1920, Bronaugh’s suffrage activism had launched her into leadership positions, and once the 19th Amendment passed, she was one of the women responsible for the creation of Kentucky’s chapter of the League of Women Voters (KLWV) in 1920. The national LWV had been formed from the merger of the National American Woman Suffrage Association and the National Council of Women Voters.
Madge Breckinridge, the famed suffragist who died shortly before the LWV was formed, had personally advocated for Bronaugh to serve as the League’s chair. The organization complied with Breckinridge’s wishes and Bronaugh accepted the position. The League’s purpose was to pass legislation “tending to the equalization of the political, economic and commercial status of the sex.”
Throughout the 1920s, ‘30s, and into the ‘40s, Bronaugh remained an active force for change, Lature wrote. She went to Washington, D. C. in 1921 to lobby for passage of the Sheppard-Towner Maternity and Infancy Act. In the 1930s, she became a vocal support of a federal Equal Rights Amendment and served as an officer of the Kentucky Federation of Business and Professional Women. When the U.S. entered World War II, she once again demonstrated her patriotism by becoming regent of the Hopkinsville chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
“Bronaugh was a dedicated and passionate woman, who committed herself to achieving justice — both in the courtroom and at the ballot box,” Lature wrote. “Yet, despite her commitment to suffrage and her very public career, Bronaugh reportedly spent the later years of her life alone. Despite the quiet end to her rich career of activism, Mary Bronaugh’s dedication helped generations of women exercise their right to vote. She died in 1973 and is buried at Riverside Cemetery in Hopkinsville.”
In light of the centennial, Calloway County LWV President Janice Thomasson said she wanted to remind local residents that the Kentucky deadline to register to vote in the November election is Oct. 5.
“Normally we set up our registration table in front of Angel’s Attic, at Playhouse in the Park and at Murray State, asking people if they need help getting registered to vote,” Thomasson said. “This year, due to COVID-19 and social distancing concerns, we encourage folks to register online at dmv.org. The steps are very easy.
“Those with no home computer or internet access can visit the Calloway County Public Library and use their computers to complete the process. If you don’t have a library card, they will issue you a guest card to help you get online.“
Thomasson said that in past registration drives, LWV members have heard a wide range of local reactions to the question, “Are you registered to vote?”
“Some people smile and say, ‘Oh, yes, I’ve been voting since I was old enough to do so.’ Others who have just moved here are glad of the reminder to change their address. But occasionally, we hear, ‘I don’t get involved in politics.’ Although the League is nonpartisan and we don’t preach, that’s when we wish we could hold up a big sign quoting Pericles, the Greek statesman: ‘Just because you don’t take an interest in politics doesn’t mean politics doesn’t take an interest in you.’”
Self said that while women have come a long way in the last century, they still have much left to do if they are to ever achieve full equality with men.
“I have belonged to the League for over 50 years, and of course, we’ve always fought for not only the right to vote, but also so many other issues like education and equal pay, clean water and air. We’ve fought for a lot of things and we’re still doing that, so there’s a lot of issues that have not ended with the suffrage movement. That was just the beginning, so to speak.
“I think wage equality is still a big issue, and trying to get a minimum wage that would support a single mom with kids. Gender equality (is important), being able to have women make decisions about their own bodies. We’re kind of incensed that Viagra is paid for by Medicaid, but not birth control. So there are a lot of things like that that we’re still fighting for, and we’ll probably be fighting for for a long time.”
To celebrate the anniversary, the Hopkinsville LWV is holding a 19th Amendment Centennial Celebration Parade from 5:30-6:15 p.m. Self said participants will march to the Christian County Justice Center and will be wearing period-appropriate dresses to honor the suffragettes who fought for the right to vote.
