MURRAY – The Murray Art Guild has a new mascot of sorts in the form of an 12-foot-tall hobgoblin sculpture.
Local artist Justin Roberts, who makes willow furniture under the name Walk the Willow, made the sculpture last month to hold a seed exchange box for the MAG’s community garden. He and his wife, Shannon Davis-Roberts, are longtime supporters of the guild and the garden, and MAG Executive Director Debi Henry Danielson said Roberts had recently agreed to make several types of boxes for the organization.
“He had built boxes at other places and so he asked if he could build this box back here for the community garden that would be a seed exchange,” Danielson said. “So it started with that little idea and turned into that huge sculpture. I did hire him to build a box for us for out front because we’re going to have a box there that will have art supplies in it. … Then Justin called back and he said, ‘I decided to add on to the box, and it’s turning into this hobgoblin and it’s going to take me a few more weeks.’
“Then about three weeks later, he called and said, ‘This has gotten a lot bigger than I thought it was going to. Maybe you should come by and look at it.’ When I went by his house and went around back, I said, ‘Oh, my goodness. It is really big.’ But it was just delightful.
“Justin has done other things for the garden in the past; he’s done some of the work for these beds, so he’s always been really supportive.”
Roberts said he had recently been building Blessing Boxes for Calloway County Collective and had also built something similar for Calloway County High School. He said Shannon had the idea of getting more creative and making a seed bank where people could get their own seeds to start their own garden or grow their own flowers.
“I started out (years ago) by making my daughter’s Easter baskets out of willow, and then Debi Danielson said I needed to meet George Beard, who built the willow furniture,” Roberts said. “We lived with George for four years while he taught me the craft, and since then, I’ve been morphing into sculptures and teaching the furniture. And during the pandemic, this is just kind of a way to give back to the community, donating my time building the boxes. With the hard times that we are in through the different debates going on, whether it be the (Confederate) statue or the pandemic, this is a way I could put smiles on peoples’ faces.”
Roberts said he started the hobgoblin at the beginning of June.
“I bought about $200 worth of materials, like two-by-fours and one-by-fours to do the head and add some structural support, and the rest of it is collected pallets from all over town,” he said. “I kind of made it up as I went, but the inspiration for this piece comes from when I was an artist in residence at Bernheim (Arboretum and Research Forest in Clermont). There’s an artist from Denmark named Thomas Dambo, and he builds giant trolls. After living with those trolls in Bernheim for six weeks, this is kind of my take. That’s where the inspiration came from to make a hobgoblin.”
Dambo built three giant trolls outside Bernheim Forest, and Roberts noted that those pieces are probably five to 10 times bigger than his homage to them. Three friends helped Roberts place the piece in the MAG garden Thursday morning.
