MURRAY – The Murray Main Street Board of Directors discussed plans for the Downtown Farmers Market, Movies on the Square and other business at its monthly meeting last week.
With the Downtown Farmers Market having kicked off on Saturday, Murray Main Street Manager Deana Wright said she needed a few volunteers from the board and from Main Street committees to sign up to get through the summer and into the fall. She said vendors cannot arrive until 5:30 a.m. and must be on site by by 6:45 a.m. for the 7 a.m. opening.
Wright said Mike Faihst usually helps her put up the barricades to block traffic onto Fifth and Maple streets, and most of the setup time is spent putting vendors in their reserved spaces. She said anyone who volunteers will be at the Farmers Market cart to answer or sell T-shirts while she goes around collecting booth fees from vendors.
Wright mentioned that she will be replacing the Farmers Market cart because the wheels are beyond repair.
“I have one of the vendors working on a new cart for us,” Wright said. “It’s going to be easier to maneuver and easier to deal with than the other cart, and it will be able to be pushed inside versus hanging out outside. All of the wheels are ruined. It had bespoke wheels and I’ve had it fixed for the last few years. … I priced wheels, and it just didn’t make sense to spend that kind of money on a 20-year-old market cart that’s falling apart.”
Movies on the Square kicked off on May 13 with a screening of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” and Wright said the event had a good turnout. The next movie on the schedule is Disney’s “Encanto,” which will play at 8:30 p.m. June 17. Future shows include John Hughes’ “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” at 8:30 p.m. July 15, and George Lucas’s “American Graffiti” at 7:45 p.m. Aug. 20, in conjunction with a downtown car show.
The season will wrap up with a Halloween-themed double feature on Oct. 29 designed to appeal to both families and adults with “Scooby Doo” playing at 6:30 p.m. and Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho” after that. All movies are screened on the court square and are free to the public. The board discussed the potential of promoting the movie series to families by partnering with the school systems’ family resource centers to send flyers home to students that pick up activity bags over the summer.
The board discussed the potential of working with high school students on future projects. Board President Steven Hunter said he had been talking to Ryan Marchetti, communications director for the Calloway County School District, about getting students involved in the Murray Main Street Promotions Committee, and Wright said she had already been communicating with Sherry Purdom with Murray Independent School System. Wright said she thought it could be a great way to involve young people and give them experience being part of a working committee.
The board also briefly discussed communications Wright recently had with the City of Murray about improvements the board would like to see downtown. Wright said the items she emailed City Administrator Jim Osborne about were not budget requests, but simply things Murray Main Street would like to see happen in the future. Among the board’s wishlist are additional LED replacements for light poles; tree-trimming on the court square to decrease susceptibility to severe storms; repainting trash cans; repairing bricks on some corners of the court square to decrease potential tripping hazards; and a potential grant program to attract new downtown businesses.
