MURRAY – With the kickoff to the Downtown Farmers Market only one month away, the Murray Main Street Board of Directors discussed preparations at Thursday’s monthly meeting.
Murray Main Street Manager Deana Wright said preparations for the market began in February, and May 21 will be the first Saturday it is open. She said she needs board members to volunteer to sit at the Murray Main Street cart at the intersection of Fifth and Maple streets to help sell T-shirts and work with members of the Farmer’s Market Kids Club Fresh Squad while she handles money and other responsibilities.
Wright said that while the market has typically had three meat vendors, only one has signed up for this year. She said this was due to a variety of factors, including increasing costs for livestock feed and meat processing.
On the subject of other downtown summer traditions, Wright said Movies on the Square will start Friday, May 13, with the hit Marvel movie “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”
The board also discussed the ongoing plans for the grant that T-Mobile awarded the organization last year. The board is currently reviewing design proposals for a “street mural” that will be painted on the ground at Imagination Alley. Known as a “pocket park,” Imagination Alley is categorized as a “pocket park” and is located in the area that burned in 2014 between the Bull Pen and Peel & Holland. Likely features of the street mural will be a Tic Tac Toe board, hopscotch, “target ball” and a small maze.
The grant is also paying for Wi-Fi that will be accessible to anyone on the court square for free, which Wright has said will be a major benefit for Farmers Market vendors. She said the Wi-Fi equipment is ordered but has not been delivered yet. She said she had also ordered the two bright-colored tables and six chairs and bench that will be placed in Imagination Alley.
Wright said the organization is also preparing for a large wall mural of the Murray cityscape that will be painted at the corner of Fourth and Main streets. After the wall is painted white, Murray Main Street will invite the public to come help paint the cityscape silhouette blue and brown, she said.
Among other topics, the board also briefly discussed several downtown sidewalks that are in poor shape. Board member Karen Welch said some of the uneven sidewalks are dangerous and have led to elderly people tripping and even breaking bones. She added that some of the locations under discussion were identified as problems 20 years ago and have become even worse since then. Wright said maintaining sidewalks are not the responsibility of businesses because they are city property. Pat Seiber, who is currently on the Murray City Council, said the city’s Long Range Planning Committee would be meeting soon, so she suggested that the Main Street board compile a list of problem spots to bring to the committee’s attention.
