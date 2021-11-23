MURRAY – Main Street Merriment returns next week with festivities returning to normal.
Last year, COVID took its toll on many Christmas traditions, including the Main Street Merriment. This year, Murray Main Street Manager Deana Wright explained the event will resemble those from pre-COVID. Activities such as cookie decorating, making reindeer food, carriage rides, storytelling and others will return this year. Also, a new event will make its appearance at Main Street Merriment. Along with the carriage ride, there will also be a trackless train.
The lighting of the Christmas tree will kick off the events starting at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3. The festivities will continue until 8 p.m. Unlike last year, the option to watch the tree lighting will be open to all.
“The whole idea is to get people downtown and into our stores,” Wright said. “so that’s not going to be our biggest priority, to do a Facebook Live, because we want people downtown in our stores. This is essentially a Christmas event, to enjoy the holiday with family, but to also visit the downtown stores, which is why all the activities are inside our stores.”
Also this year, Main Street Merriment will have ice skating from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5.
“Its first-come first-served,” Wright said. “(And) there’s only a limited number per session. You have to reserve your spot, and when they’re gone they’re gone.”
Reservations can be made through their website at www.murraymainstreet.org.
Last year, because of social distance, families were not able to get photos with Santa in his house. Organizers are still working on a plan for this year.
“I know that Santa is going to be down here,” Wright said. “I just don’t know how they’re planning on doing that yet.”
“Having the community down here in a holiday type of atmosphere is going to be great,” Wright said. “It’s going to be awesome to have them on our court square again.”
