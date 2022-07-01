MURRAY – The City of Murray plans to close a section of KY 94//Main Street in Murray on Monday, July 4.
This closure of KY 94/Main Street in downtown Murray from U.S. 641/12th Street (Mile Point 9.769) to KY 2594/Industrial Drive (Mile Point 10.828) is to facilitate the FNB Bank Freedom Fest Parade.
This section of KY 94/Main Street will close starting at 8:15 a.m., CDT, and remain closed until about Noon on Monday.
The Freedom Fest Parade is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. Cross streets will also be closed at intersections with KY 94 along this route.
Motorists should be alert for police providing traffic control at various intersections and for a high volume of pedestrian traffic in the area.
The will be no marked detour. However, motorists may self-detour via U.S. 641/North 12th Street, U.S. 641-Business/Chestnut Street, and KY 2594/Industrial Drive.
