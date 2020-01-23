MURRAY — Since December, David Hudspeth had been hinting that a high-dollar donation was in the works for the ongoing fundraising campaign to construct the education building for the Main Street Youth Center in Murray.
Wednesday, the timing was right, and the opportunity finally presented itself. With the presentation of a $10,000 check on behalf of a foundation honoring a Mayfield couple that sought to help area youth and women, the finish line to receiving the necessary funding to begin construction was crossed.
“I told (other board members) that David will dance all over that parking lot,” said Murray’s Sina Richardson, a board member for the J.L. and Miyoko Wheeler Foundation, who personally presented the check Wednesday. She was right.
Hudspeth indeed danced on the parking lot, despite late-afternoon cold.
“Ha, ha, ha! There I was!” Hudspeth said of a day that saw the center he helped found in 1989 go above $92,000 in donations for the education building. The building will be designed from an existing metal building already on the southern end of the center grounds. Work that will be performed in-house will take the entire price tag of the project to $106,000.
In addition, a wooden deck will also be designed that will be attached to the bigger building.
“(The Wheeler Foundation) has been a tremendous blessing for many years, and they have been what we call a silent supporter. He wanted to mostly help out kids and women, but he did not have the type of funding (like the much larger Carson-Myre Foundation out of Paducah) has, but it doesn’t matter. When you have a big heart, you already have the funding, and that’s what it’s all about. So we are excited!”
The education building is going to enable the Main Street facility to provide a place specifically for students to use for homework assignments, as well as tutor sessions. This will allow other students to continue using the existing building as an activities area. Right now, the building is used for both activities and homework. Since they overlap, students wishing to study find it difficult because of the distractions created from the activity side.
“We helped them get this original building and they have done a tremendous amount of work on it. It is absolutely beautiful now,” Richardson said, explaining the Wheeler board’s motivation behind assisting with the Main Street project. “Mr. Wheeler and Mrs. Wheeler both passed away and left a sizable estate, so we decided to split that estate up among the organizations we have been supporting over the years, like the Need Lines of both (Calloway and Graves counties), Main Street Youth Center and a Mayfield treatment center for girls that have been abused.
“Anything can be better, and with this center, what (Hudspeth) is wanting to build back there is tremendous. My daughter (Audrey Brown) is a teacher. She can tell you how having tutoring has helped those kids a lot.”
Brown taught at Murray Middle School for 30 years before she went to Murray State to assist with its teacher education services program.
“I had students who, when I retired, were coming here. So when I went to Murray State and the state came up with new requirements so those kids could student-teach, and one of them was tutoring, I said, ‘Hey folks, I know exactly where you can go to get in your tutoring!’” Brown said.
Richardson said Wheeler’s story is one of a big heart. He was a farm implement dealer in Mayfield and, while on a business venture to Hawaii, he met the person who would become his wife, a Japanese woman named Miyoto.
“After they were married, he thought so much of her that he subscribed to a Japanese newspaper so it could be delivered to his house in Mayfield every day, just so she could read a Japanese newspaper,” said Richardson, who was part of the Wheelers’ quest to serve their community for about 50 years. She and husband Bethel were accountants in Murray and did work for J.L.
“He was such a kind-hearted man.”
Hudspeth said that with the goal met as far as financing the education building, he said the next step will be getting in touch with the contractor that will be handling the work. He said hopes are for that work to result in the building being ready to receive students by early August, when the 2020-21 school year begins.
“Our goal with this center is to make sure that our parents know their kids have a safe place to go after school because we did a survey recently where they said that the most critical time is not weekends anymore, but after school,” Hudspeth said. “That’s when they’re working, and they don’t want their babies by themselves at home. They need some place for them to go where they know their kids are going to be safe, where they’re going to get their homework done and fed.
“I’ve made this statement over the years: when you’re good stewards over the small things the Lord gives you, bigger things will come. And as we are seeing, bigger things are coming, and our next big project will be a gym. On that, we’re not just talking $100,000, but we’re talking hundreds of thousands of dollars.”
