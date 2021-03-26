MURRAY — For the first time in more than a year, the Bill Wells Make a Difference Day recyclables collection event will once again take flight.
The 126th edition of this activity is scheduled for April 10 and it will happen in a different location. Because of scheduling related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the return of Make a Difference Day will be at the parking lot of the former Briggs & Stratton plant in downtown Murray, as opposed to the usual site, the parking lot of Roy Stewart Stadium on the Murray State University campus.
“Yes, we always kept that little fire burning, and we’ve had a lot of calls about it, so we had hoped it would be up and going again,” said Bill Marcum, who has coordinated the event the past several years as a member of the Rotary Club of Murray. He is now joined by fellow Rotarian Tony Earls in a co-coordinator role.
Make a Difference Day’s return will come at a time where recycling is a headline subject throughout Murray. Since the last Make a Difference Day — January 2020 — an event on the first Saturday of each month at Murray State’s North Farm complex has taken a heavier role. On top of that, Murray is a few weeks into its first-ever residential curbside recycling program.
“We’re not in competition with anybody,” Marcum stressed. “We just want to keep our part going and see how this is going to work out, and I like how we have many things happening with recycling.”
Spurring the return is the added bonus of this Make a Difference Day welcoming a previous feature — a hazardous household waste collection day. This is spearheaded by the City of Murray Street and Sanitation Department, which obtained a grant for about $16,000 from state government.
“You can bring your insecticide, pesticides, liquid-based paints, all those household batteries you have lying around, but not car batteries. You can bring antifreeze, but we can’t take water-based paints,” said Street and Sanitation Manager Ron Allbritten. “And it’s going to happen (regardless of weather). This is one of these things where if you don’t spend that money for that grant by June, you lose it. So we’re having it!
“It’s been three years since the last one. We’ve usually had one every other year. In fact, we were supposed to have it last year, but having this at Make a Difference Day works out well for us because, now, you’re doubling the amount of advertising.”
Earls said great care will be taken to ensure that visitors on April 10 have a smooth venture at the former Briggs & Stratton facility along Main Street, just east of the Murray court square.
“Over at Murray State, everybody is able to go in one direction,” Earls said. “It’s going to be the same thing here. If they enter (from the Main Street entrance), we can funnel them to where they need to go by sending them one way.”
The exit will be along L.P. Miller Street with access to Walnut or Olive streets.
Another group that has missed Make a Difference Day is the Murray Lions Club because it collects used eyeglasses as part of its ongoing mission to promote eye care.
“We usually get 250 to 500 pairs of eyeglasses in one of these Make a Difference Days and I’d imagine there’s a lot of used eyeglasses out there that folks have that we’d like to get,” said Lions Club Treasurer Jim Gray.
Only one item collected during Make a Difference Day is not recyclable and that is old prescription medication.
The list of items accepted includes:
• Cardboard (there will be no paper, plastic or glass accepted this time)
• Electronic waste (E-scrap)
• Old clothing, shoes or books
• Flags for retirement
• Batteries
• Metal cans
• Ipods and MP3 players
• Tires.
Household hazardous waste includes:
• Oil-based paint (not water-based paint)
• Solvents
• Antifreeze
• Insecticide/herbicide
• Liquid mercury and mercury containing equipment
• Household batteries (not automotive batteries)
• Fluorescent bulbs, tubes, lamps
• Pool chemicals
• Spray cans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.