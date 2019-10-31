MURRAY — The Playhouse in the Park will be premiering its second-to-last show of the season Friday, with the musical “Mamma Mia!”
Playhouse Executive Director Lisa Cope will be taking the helm for the next entry of the 2019 season, and said the show will be a funny experience with plenty of music. The show uses the famous Swedish group ABBA’s songs to tell the funny story of a young woman’s search for her biological father.
“The music is just so much fun, it makes you want to sing and dance,” Cope said. “We have been laughing saying we know the audience is going to want to sing along so badly. So we have actually incorporated a time that the audience gets to sing along with us.”
Cope said the show is really built around the music. More than anything, she said audiences can expect to have a good time while enjoying some music they love.
“It is one of those jukebox shows, where the music comes first, and they kind of write a script around it,” Cope said. “They have taken that ABBA music, put a ton of it in the show and then loosely written a script around the music. So it is not a heavy thinker kind of show, it is very funny and silly sometimes — but there are some moments that are very poignant.
“This is a feel-good, funny show. You are going to leave the theater feeling good.”
The show will be opening Friday, with two shows Saturday and Sunday, at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Shows will resume a normal schedule the following weekend, with shows running Thursday through Sunday. For more information visit playhousemurray.org or call 270-759-1752.
