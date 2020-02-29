MAYFIELD – A man who had an active arrest warrant out of Calloway County was arrested after police found him in a Mayfield gas station restroom after he allegedly became intoxicated.
According to Mayfield Police Chief Nathan Kent, Mayfield Police Department officers responded around 7 p.m. Thursday to the Marathon gas station in reference to a man being in the public restroom for an extended period of time. Management of the gas station told police they believed he was using illegal substances.
Officers attempted to make contact with the man inside, but got no response. A noise was then heard coming from the restroom sounding like an air duster being used. Officers made entry into the restroom, and located Thomas Hobbs, 48, of Mayfield. Hobbs was observed manifestly under the influence with a can of air duster in his possession.
Hobbs was taken into custody, and transported to Graves County Jail for booking. While at the jail, it was learned that Hobbs had an active warrant for his arrest out of Calloway County. He is charged with public intoxication (excluding alcohol), volatile substance abuse, and a complaint warrant for theft by unlawful taking/ shoplifting under $500.
